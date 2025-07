Starting in the second half of July, GeForce RTX 5050 graphics cards will arrive on store shelves. Starting at $249, stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models will be available from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, Galaxy, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and ZOTAC. Additionally, they’ll be available in pre-built desktops from system builders and integrators.

- so NVIDIA im eigenen Blog