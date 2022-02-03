Alphacool stellt weitere aktiv gekühlte Backplates für RTX-30-Karten vor

Alphacool hat sein Portfolio an aktiven Backplates erweitert. Die Eisblock Aurora GPX-N Acrylic Active Backplates sind dabei eine Erweiterung der Eisblock Aurora Acrylic/Acetal GPX-N GPU-Wasserblöcke, können aber auch die Kühlung mittels Eiswolf 2 GPU-AiO-Wasserkühler optimieren.
Anders als bei der Lösung von EK Water Blocks versorgt Alphacool seine aktive Backplate nicht über das Terminal, sondern über eigene G1/4- und 5/3mm-Anschlüsse direkt am Wasserblock selbst. Die Backplates bestehen aus Messing und werden vernickelt. Die Abdeckung des Kühlers erfolgt per Acryl. Damit ist er auch für eine LED-Beleuchtung prädestiniert. Alphacool verbaut sechs adressierbare RGB-LEDs.
Es gibt die Backplates für Founders-Edition-Karten, das Referenzdesign welches von vielen Herstellern verwendet wird, sowie einige Partnerkarten. Folgende aktive Backplates bietet Alphacool an:
- Alphacool Eisblock Aurora GPX-N Acryl Active Backplate 3090/3080 Reference
- Alphacool Eisblock Aurora GPX-N Acryl Active Backplate 3090 Founders Edition
- Alphacool Eisblock Aurora GPX-N Acryl Active Backplate 3080/3090 Suprim X
- Alphacool Eisblock Aurora GPX-N Acryl Active Backplate 3080/3090 Gaming/Eagle
- Alphacool Eisblock Aurora GPX-N Acryl Active Backplate 3080/3090 FTW3
- Alphacool Eisblock Aurora GPX-N Acryl Active Backplate 3080/3090 Aorus Master/Xtreme
- Alphacool Eisblock Aurora GPX-N Acryl Active Backplate 3080/3090 ROG Strix
- Alphacool Eisblock Aurora GPX-N Acryl Active Backplate 3090/3080 TI HOF
- Alphacool Eisblock Aurora GPX-N Acryl Active Backplate 3090/3080 Ventus
Eine komplette Übersicht des Angebots inklusive der kompatiblen Wasserkühler findet ihr direkt bei Alphacool. Der Preis für die aktiven Backplates liegt bei 79,99 Euro. Der optional erhältliche Alphacool MCX 2x Verteiler inklusive 1m 5/3mm Schlauch kostet 14,99 Euro.