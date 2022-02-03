Alphacool stellt weitere aktiv gekühlte Backplates für RTX-30-Karten vor

Die High-End-AiO-Kühlung von be quiet! geht in die zweite Runde: Als Silent Loop 2 soll sie nicht nur mit hoher Kühlleistung und geringem Schallpegel, sondern auch mit Langlebigkeit überzeugen. Dafür können Nutzer selbst die Kühlflüssigkeit nachfüllen. Die Optik veredelt be quiet! mit... [mehr]