Today, AMD announced “Advancing AI 2024,” an in-person and livestreamed event on October 10, 2024 to showcase the next-generation AMD Instinct™ accelerators and 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ server processors, as well as Networking and AI PC updates, in addition to highlighting the Company’s growing AI solutions ecosystem.

AMD executives and AI ecosystems partners, customers and developers will join Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to discuss how AMD products and software are reshaping the AI and high-performance computing landscape.