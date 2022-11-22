Werbung

Auf die Vorstellung der neuen EPYC-9004-Serie alias Genoa folgt natürlich auch die Präsentation der entsprechenden Plattformen in Form von Servern und Mainboards. ASRock Rack hat nun einen ersten Schwung an Server-Mainboards, General-Purpose- und All-Flash-NVMe-Server vorgestellt.

Allesamt unterstützen die neuen Boards und Server die neuen EPYC-Prozessoren auf Basis der Zen-4-Architektur. Bis zu 96 Kerne und die Unterstützung von DDR5 und PCI-Express 5.0 sind die Highlights dieser Serie. Alle Details zur neuen Serie und den Funktionen findet ihr in einem ausführlichen Artikel.

Das erste der neuen Mainboards ist das GENOAD8UD-2T/X550, welches im Deep-Micro-ATX-Format daherkommt und einen SP5 anbietet. Von den zwölf Speicherkanälen werden allerdings nur acht in Form von DIMM-Steckplätzen umgesetzt. Hinzu kommen 4x PCIe 5.0 x16, 2x MCIO, 2x M.2 und 2x 10GbE. Das GENOA2D24TM3-2L+ kommt in einem proprietären Format daher und wird unter anderem in den eigenen Servern verbaut. Auf dem Board befinden sich gleich zwei SP5-Sockel. Hinzu kommen jeweils zwölf DIMM-Slots für den DDR5-Speicher. Hier werden also alle Speicherkanäle der Prozessoren angesprochen. Die Anbindung von PCIe-Hardware findet über 2x Gen-Z HP+8C (2x PCIe5.0 x16 / 2x CXL1.1 x16) und 1x Gen-Z 4C+ (PCIe5.0 / CXL1.1 x16) statt. Per OCP NIC 3.0 (PCIe5.0 x16) kann Netzwerkhardware angebunden werden.

Im EEB-Format vorgesehen ist das GENOAD24QM3-2L2T/BCM. Ein SP5-Sockel wird mit 12 DIMM-Slots kombinbiert, sodass hier der volle Speicherausbau mit einem DIMM pro Speicherkanal angewendet werden kann. Hier stehen 4x PCIe 5.0 x16 und 7x MCIO zur Verfügung. Zudem gibt es einen OCP NIC 3.0 (PCIe5.0 x16) und 2x 10GbE. Ein Remote Management (IPMI) sowie weitere serverspezifische Funktionen sind bei allen drei Mainboads obligatorisch.

Zudem stellt ASRock Rack einige General-Purpose-Server vor.

1U4L4E-GENOA/2T:

1U Rackmount with 1+1, 80-PLUS Platinum, 750W Slim PSU

Single Socket SP5 (LGA 6096), supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

8 DIMM slots (1DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

4x hot-swap 2.5" NVMe (PCIe5.0 x4)/SATA drive bays

4x hot-swap 3.5" SATA drive bays

1x FHHL PCIe5.0 x16

2x M.2 (PCIe4.0 x4)

2x RJ45 (10GbE) by Intel® X550-AT2

Remote Management (IPMI)

1U8S4E-GENOA/2T:

1U Rackmount with 1+1, 80-PLUS Platinum, 750W Slim PSU

Single Socket SP5 (LGA 6096), supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

8 DIMM slots (1DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

4x hot-swap 2.5" NVMe (PCIe5.0 x4)/SATA drive bays

8x hot-swap 2.5" SATA drive bays

1x FHHL PCIe5.0 x16

2x M.2 (PCIe4.0 x4)

2x RJ45 (10GbE) by Intel® X550-AT2

Remote Management (IPMI)

1U4L-GENOA/2T:

1U Rackmount with 1+1, 80-PLUS Platinum, 750W Slim PSU

Single Socket SP5 (LGA 6096), supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

8 DIMM slots (1DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

4x hot-swap 3.5" SATA drive bays

4x fixed 2.5" SATA drive bays

1x FHHL PCIe5.0 x16

2x M.2 (PCIe4.0 x4)

2x RJ45 (10GbE) by Intel® X550-AT2

Remote Management (IPMI)

2U12L8E-GENOA2:

2U Rackmount with 1+1, 80-PLUS Platinum, 2000W CRPS

Dual Socket SP5 (LGA 6096), supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

12+12 DIMM slots (1DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

8x hot-swap 3.5"/2.5" NVMe (PCIe4.0 x4)/SATA drive bays

4x hot-swap 3.5"/2.5" SATA drive bays

2x fixed 2.5" NVMe (PCIe5.0 x4) drive bays

2x FH PCIe4.0 x16 or 1 FH PCIe4.0 x16, 2 FH PCIe4.0 x8

2x FH PCIe4.0 x16 or 1 FH PCIe4.0 x16, 2 FH PCIe4.0 x8

1x low-profile PCIe4.0 x16 or 2 low-profile PCIe4.0 x8

2x M.2 (PCIe3.0 x4)

2x RJ45 (1GbE) by Intel® i350

1x OCP NIC 3.0 (PCIe5.0 x16)

Remote Management (IPMI)

Schlussendlich gibt es auch noch zwei All-Flash-NVMe-Server.

1U12E-GENOA/2L2T:

1U Rackmount with 1+1, 80-PLUS Platinum, 1000W Slim PSU

Single Socket SP5 (LGA 6096), supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

24 DIMM slots (2DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

12x hot-swap 2.5" NVMe (PCIe5.0 x4)/SATA drive bays

2x FHHL PCIe5.0 x16

2x M.2 (PCIe5.0 x4)

1x OCP NIC 3.0 (PCIe5.0 x16)

2x RJ45 (10GbE) by Broadcom BCM57416

2x RJ45 (1GbE) by Intel® i210

Remote Management (IPMI)

1U12E-GENOA2:

1U Rackmount with 1+1, 80-PLUS Platinum, 1600W Slim PSU

Dual Socket SP5 (LGA 6096), supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

12+12 DIMM slots (1DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

12x hot-swap 2.5" NVMe (PCIe5.0 x4) drive bays

3x HHHL PCIe5.0 x16

2x M.2 (PCIe3.0 x4)

1x OCP NIC 3.0 (PCIe5.0 x16)

2x RJ45 (1GbE) by Intel® i350

Remote Management (IPMI)

Die EPYC-Prozessoren auf Basis des Genoa-Designs sind ab sofort verfügbar. Entsprechend ist dies auch für die Mainboards und Server von ASRock Rack der Fall. Preise nennt der Hersteller keine.