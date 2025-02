32-bit compilation native and cross-compilation were removed from CUDA 12.0 and later Toolkit. 32-bit CUDA applications cannot be developed or debugged using CUDA 12.0 or later toolkit for any target architecture. Use the CUDA Toolkit from earlier releases for 32-bit compilation

CUDA Driver will continue to support running 32-bit application binaries on GeForce RTX 40 (Ada), GeForce RTX 30 series (Ampere), GeForce RTX 20/GTX 16 series (Turing), GeForce GTX 10 series (Pascal) and GeForce GTX 9 series (Maxwell) GPUs. CUDA Driver will not support 32-bit CUDA applications on GeForce RTX 50 series (Blackwell) and newer architectures.