On advanced packaging, how important is it for AI going forward?

No one has pushed it more than we have. We connect reticle sized silicon with CoWoS-L from TSMC.

Can you use more fabs besides TSMC?

CoWoS-L is pretty advanced. At the moment, we don’t have another option. The importance of advanced packaging for AI is because Moore’s Law has reached a limit. Transistors in one die cost effectively have plateaued. We wanted such large chips, so we solved it with chiplets. To do chiplets we need 2.5D-3D packaging. Also silicon photonics in co-packaging. The packaging tech in the future is complex but super cool.