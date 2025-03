We will further enhance our position in the second half of this year with the launch of Panther Lake, our lead product on Intel 18A, followed by Nova Lake in 2026.

Nearly three-quarters of the world's primary data center workloads also run on Intel silicon. That said, past strength is not a predictor of future success, and it's clear we need to up our game. It is good to see the new Xeon 6 portfolio starting to close gaps with competition and re-exert Intel's leadership in this important market. We plan to build on this with Clearwater Forest, our first Intel 18A server product, launching in the first half of 2026.

When it comes to the Al hyperscale data center, I see a clear customer need for lower cost, more efficient compute. Intel's leading position as the host CPU for Al servers is a strong foundation that we can build upon, particularly as the market evolves toward on-prem inferencing and edge Al applications. But there's no question we need to strengthen our position in the cloud-based Al data center market by developing competitive rack-scale system solutions, which will be a key priority for me and the team.