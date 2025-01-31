Werbung
Im Rahmen der Bekanntgabe der Quartalszahlen für das vierte Quartal 2024 hat Intel verkündet, dass der HPC- und KI-Beschleuniger Falcon Shores nicht auf den Markt kommen wird. Stattdessen wird Falcon Shores ein internes Entwicklerwerkzeug sein, welches den Start von Jaguar Shores vorbereiten soll.
Falcon Shores sollte Intel bei den HPC- und KI-Beschleunigern wieder in die Spur bringen. Ursprünglich mal als x86-GPU-Kombination geplant, änderte Intel die Ausrichtung gleich mehrere Male. Zunächst wurde aus Falcon Shores dann doch ein reines GPU-Projekt. Auch die Integration von Silicon Photonics alias Lightbender war zunächst geplant und wurde dann doch gestrichen.
Zur Neuausrichtung von Falcon Shores sagt Intel:
… on the other hand, we are not yet participating in the cloud-based AI data center market in a meaningful way. We have learned a lot as we have ramped Gaudi, and we are applying those learnings going forward. One of the immediate actions I have taken is to simplify our roadmap and concentrate our resources. Many of you heard me temper expectations on Falcon Shores last month.
Based on industry feedback, we plan to leverage Falcon Shores as an internal test chip only without bringing it to market. This will support our efforts to develop a system-level solution at rack scale with Jaguar Shores to address the AI data center.
More broadly as I think about our AI data center opportunity, my focus is on the problems our customers are trying to solve. Most notably, the need to lower the cost and increase the efficiency of compute. AI is not a market in the traditional sense. It is an enabling that needs to span across the compute continuum from data center to the edge. As such, a one-sized fits all approach will not work and I can see clear opportunities to leverage our core assets in new ways to drive the most compelling total cost of ownership across the continuum.
Gaudi 3 und Falcon Shores werden somit Wegbereiter für Jaguar Shores sein. Mit Jaguar Shores sieht Intel den Beschleuniger dann nicht mehr als einzelnen Beschleuniger, sondern auf Rack-Scale – sprich komplette Server-Racks bestückt mit Jaguar Shores. Ähnlich geht NVIDIA mit Blackwell NVL72 vor.
Festzuhalten bleibt, dass Falcon Shores sich in eine ganze Linie an eingestellten Projekten einreiht. Im Frühjahr 2023 wurden Rialto Ridge und Lancaster Sound eingestellt, um sich auf Falcon Shores zu konzentrieren. Nun wird Falcon Shores weitestgehend eingestellt, um sich auf Jaguar Shores konzentrieren zu können.
Aktuell setzt Intel bei den Beschleunigern auf seine Gaudi-Modelle, die noch von Habana Labs entwickelt werden – einem Zukauf Intels. Aber selbst mit einer aggressiven Preispolitik konnte Intel sein für 2024 gestecktes Ziel, einen Umsatz von 500 Millionen US-Dollar zu machen, nicht erreichen. Verfügbarkeit und ein vergleichsweise günstiger Preis ist eben nicht alles, bzw. können nicht die alleinigen Argumente sein - und so ziehen AMD und vor allem NVIDIA bei den Beschleunigern weiter an Intel vorbei.