… on the other hand, we are not yet participating in the cloud-based AI data center market in a meaningful way. We have learned a lot as we have ramped Gaudi, and we are applying those learnings going forward. One of the immediate actions I have taken is to simplify our roadmap and concentrate our resources. Many of you heard me temper expectations on Falcon Shores last month.

Based on industry feedback, we plan to leverage Falcon Shores as an internal test chip only without bringing it to market. This will support our efforts to develop a system-level solution at rack scale with Jaguar Shores to address the AI data center.

More broadly as I think about our AI data center opportunity, my focus is on the problems our customers are trying to solve. Most notably, the need to lower the cost and increase the efficiency of compute. AI is not a market in the traditional sense. It is an enabling that needs to span across the compute continuum from data center to the edge. As such, a one-sized fits all approach will not work and I can see clear opportunities to leverage our core assets in new ways to drive the most compelling total cost of ownership across the continuum.