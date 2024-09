With a stock Thermal Design Power (TDP) of a low 65 Watts, our vision for the Ryzen 9600X and 9700X was all about efficient performance. But we hear that some of you will always crave more power and more speed. Well, guess what? With the new 1.2.0.2 BIOS update, you can run your Ryzen 9600X and 9700X at 105W TDP without voiding your warranty. Just enable the 105W cTDP in the BIOS, and you're good to go! These processors have been validated at 105W since their release, so you won't be pushing them beyond their design limits. This boost is especially beneficial for multithreaded workloads, but you might see some gains in less-threaded apps too. Remember, with great power comes great responsibility: make sure you have an appropriate cooling solution to handle the higher thermal limit that 105W brings to the table.

