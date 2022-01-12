Die ersten neuen Grafikkartentreiber von AMD und NVIDIA in 2022

Sowohl AMD als auch NVIDIA haben neue Grafikkartentreiber veröffentlicht. Die Radeon-Software Adrenalin steht ab sofort in der Version 22.1.1. zum Download bereit. Mit der Aktualisierung wird Monster Hunter Rise nun offiziell unterstützt. Außerdem hat man die Performance bei God of War mit der Radeon RX 6800 XT verbessert. Spezifische Informationen zur Leistungssteigerung und dem Download gibt es in der Releasenote des Treibers. Außerdem wurden wieder einige Fehler behoben. Eine detaillierte Auflistung findet sich weiter unten in diesem Artikel.

Der GeForce Game-Ready-Treiber in der Version 511.17 bringt eine Unterstützung für die 12 GB GeForce RTX 3080 mit und beseitigt einige Probleme. Dazu zählt unter anderem unregelmäßiges Stuttering beziehungsweise Freezing bei Detroit Becom Human. Alle behobenen und derzeit vorhandenen Fehler finden sich weiter unten. Die Releasenote inklusive Download findet sich hier.

Anmerkung: Der GeForce 511.17 arbeitet nur mit der GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB und GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB zusammen. Für die weiteren Modelle soll am 14. Januar ein Treiber erscheinen.

Behobene Probleme GeForce Game-Ready-Treiber in der Version 511.17

[Detroit Become Human]: Random stuttering/freezing occurs in the game. [3389250]

Flicker/disappearing text when 12-bit color is used [3358884]

[HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998] To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.

Vorhandene Probleme GeForce Game-Ready-Treiber in der Version 511.17

[Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. [200767905] If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]

In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228] [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]

[NVIDIA Image Scaling][Desktop]: The screen moves to the upper left corner on cold boot when Image Scaling is applied to the desktop. [3424721] Do not apply NVIDIA Image Scaling to the desktop. It is intended only for video upscaling or for games which do not run with a scaling resolution unless the same Image Scaling resolution is applied on the desktop.

[NVIDIA Image Scaling][DirectX 11 video apps]: With Image Scaling enabled, video playback is corrupted or results in a system hang after performing an HDR transition. [3431284] If HDR is required to be toggled from the Microsoft Control Panel, be sure to switch to a different Image Scaling resolution.

Behobene Fehler Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1

Connecting multiple monitors with high display bandwidths and differences in vertical intervals to a system may lead to high idle memory clock values being experienced by some users.

After upgrading to the latest Radeon™ Software, the Power Tuning component of a saved tuning profile may not load correctly when a user imports a previously saved tuning profile.

When some users zoom-in during Halo Infinite™ gameplay, they may experience visual corruption on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 5600 XT Graphics.

Flickering may be observed when playing Fortnite™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6800 XT Graphics using DirectX® 12 with Radeon™ Boost enabled.

Vorhandene Fehler Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1