NVIDIA GeForce 442.59 für Call of Duty: Warzone

NVIDIA hat jetzt den GeForce-442.59-Treiber für Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 und Windows 10 der Öffentlichkeit vorgestellt. Im Fokus der neuen Treiberversion steht unter anderem der Support für den neuen Battle-Royal-Modus "Warzone" des Ego-Shooters Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Des Weiteren wurde unter anderem ein Fehler bei NBA 2K20 und bei Windows 7 behoben.
Auch wenn der neue NVIDIA-Treiber nun offiziell "Warzone" unterstüzt gibt es sowohl unter Windows 7 als auch unter Windows 10 noch Probleme. Unter Win7 funktioniert derzeit ShadowPlay und das Anfertigen von Screenshots nicht. Bei Windows 10 quittiert Freestyle den Dienst. Zudem lassen sich The-Ansel-&-Freestyle-Tabs aktuell mit der Version 442.59 des Grafikkartentreibers bei Zombie Army: Dead War 4 nicht abwählen. Wer momentan Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege im Vulkan-Mode mit aktivierten G-Sync spielt sollte es vermeiden, zwischen Fullscreen und Windows-Mode zu wechseln.
Folgende Fehler wurden mit der neuen Version behoben:
- [NBA 2K20]: The game crashes with some flashing. [200568482]
- [Notebook][VR]: Blue-screen crash occurs when connecting a VR headset to the notebook. [2879605/2867038]
- [Windows 7]: Implemented a check in the installer to verify that the Microsoft SHA2 support patches are installed on the user system. If the patches are not installed, then the driver installation will not continue. This is to prevent potential issues during or after the driver install. [200592190]
Folgende Fehler unter Windows 10 sind aktuell bekannt:
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
- [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641] To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.
Folgende Fehler unter Windows 7 sind aktuell bekannt:
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: ShadowPlay and Screenshot capture does not work with Windows 7 (200593494)
- [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]
Der GeForce 442.59 kann ab sofort direkt bei NVIDIA heruntergeladen werden.