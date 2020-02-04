> > > > NVIDIA veröffentlicht GeForce 442.19 WHQL

NVIDIA veröffentlicht GeForce 442.19 WHQL

Veröffentlicht am:

nvidiaNVIDIA hat jetzt den GeForce-442.19-Treiber für Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 und Windows 10 vorgestellt. Im Fokus der neuen Treiberversion steht unter anderem der Support für den Ego-Shooter Zombie Army: Dead War 4. Des Weiteren werden mit dem aktuellen Update Apex Legends: Season 4 sowie Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story supportet. Außerdem erhalten mit der Version 442.19 die GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER und die GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER sowie CUDA 10.2 eine offizielle Unterstützung.

Zudem gibt es insgesamt drei neue Monitore, die mit dem aktualisierten Treiber offiziell in die Liste der G-Sync-Monitore aufgenommen werden. Dazu zählen neben dem ASUS VG259QM auch der LG 34GN850 sowie der Dell AW2521HF. Bei den Performance-Profilen von Borderlands 3 und Red Dead Redemption 2 gibt es ebenfalls ein Update. Das Gleiche gilt für die SLI-Profile von Darwin Project, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sowie The Outer Worlds (nur NVIDIA Turing GPUs).

Folgende Fehler wurden mit der neuen Version behoben:

  • [The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine]: The game may crash when a user reaches a specific cut scene. [2726931]
  • [Maxwell GPUs][OpenCL]: SETI@Home shows driver TDR occuring on Maxwell GPUs using OpenCL. [2739609]
  • [Call of Duty Modern Warfare]: Streaming of gameplay using OBS will randomly stop. [2743477]
  • [Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset. [2775906]
  • [SLI+G-SYNC Stutter]: User may experience minor stuttering when using NVIDIA SLI in combination with G-SYNC. [2778783]
  • [Doom (2016)]: The game crashes when launched on GeForce 600/700 series (Kepler) GPUs [2791124] 
  • [NVENC]: Memory leak occurs. [2805384][Multiple Apps][SLI][G-SYNC]: Stuttering and drop in frame rate occurs during gameplay with SLI and G-SYNC enabled [200566678]

Folgende Fehler unter Windows 10 sind aktuell bekannt:

  • [Mortal Kombat]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop without error [2813996]
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan][HDR]:Corrupted flickering occurs when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]To work around, either disable HDR or use DirectX 12 mode.
  • [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan

Folgende Fehler unter Windows 7 sind aktuell bekannt:

  • [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]

