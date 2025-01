New for this generation, we’re swapping out the thermal paste traditionally used to transfer heat from the GPU to the cooling solution. Instead, the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 feature a phase-change GPU thermal pad. The electrically non-conductive pad is a solid at room temperature but liquifies as it heats up. As it melts, it fills the microscopic gaps between the GPU and thermal module, providing superior thermal conductivity and enhanced heat dissipation, ensuring optimal performance, even for sustained, heavy GPU workloads.

Additionally, the phase-change thermal pads offer exceptional longevity. They outlast traditional pastes by a significant margin, even for graphics cards that see heavy workloads on a regular basis. We can’t say that you’ll never want to repaste one of these graphics cards, but we are confident that it’ll be a long time before you even consider it.