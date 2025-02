So, we had previously stated that we thought we would launch that in the second half of the year. And frankly, that bring-up has come up better than we expected, and there is very strong customer demand for that. So, we are actually going to pull that production ramp into the middle of the year, which improves our relative competitiveness. So, as it relates to how data center -- so the overall data center business will grow strong double digits certainly, both the server product line as well as the data center GPU product line will grow strong double digits.

Without guiding for a specific number in 2025, one of the comments that we made is we see this business growing to tens of billions, as we go through the next couple of years. And that gives you a view of the confidence that we have in the business and particularly our road map is getting stronger with each generation, right? So MI300 was a great start. MI350 series is stronger and addresses a broader set of workloads including both inference as well as training.

And then as we get into MI400 series, we see significant traction and excitement around what we can do there with rackscale designs and address the innovation that's going on there. So, yes, we are bullish on the long term, and we'll certainly give you progress as we go through each quarter in 2025.