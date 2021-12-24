  1. Hardwareluxx
  5. AMD und GlobalFoundries schließen neues Wafer-Abkommen

AMD und GlobalFoundries schließen neues Wafer-Abkommen

Veröffentlicht am:

globalfoundriesAMD und GlobalFoundries haben ihr Abkommen über die Lieferung belichteter Wafer erneuert und darin deutlich ausgeweitet. Bisher sicherte sich AMD durch ein Wafer Supply Agreement (WSA) bis 2024 ein Auftragsvolumen von 1,6 Milliarden US-Dollar. Das neue Abkommen läuft nun bis 2025 und über ein Volumen von 2,1 Milliarden US-Dollar.

Im sogenannten "8-K Filing" ist die Rede von Wafern, die in 12 und 14 nm belichtet werden. Eine kleiner Fertigung bietet GlobalFoundries ohnehin nicht an. Weder AMD noch GlobalFoundries sprechen über konkrete Produkte, die hier hergestellt werden sollen. 

AMD lässt die I/O-Dies für die Ryzen-, Ryzen-Threadripper- und EPYC-Prozessoren bei GlobalFoundries fertigen. Mit dem Wechsel auf Zen 4 und 5 nm für die CCDs (welche die Zen-4-Kerne enthalten) geht man eigentlich davon aus, dass AMD hier auch für die IODs auf eine kleine Fertigung wechselt. Allerdings wird AMD noch einige Zeit die aktuellen IODs benötigen. Hinzu kommen zahlreiche weitere Chips, die man bei GlobalFoundries fertigen lässt – unter anderem die Xilinx-Beschleuniger.

"The Amendment modifies certain terms of the Wafer Supply Agreement applicable to wafer purchases at the 12 nm and 14 nm technology nodes by the Company for the period commencing on December 23, 2021 and continuing through December 31, 2025. GF agreed to increase the minimum annual capacity allocation to the Company for years 2022 through 2025. Further, the parties agreed to new pricing and annual wafer purchase targets for years 2022 through 2025, and modified the pre-payments agreed to by the Company to GF for those wafers in 2022 and 2023. The Amendment does not affect any of the prior exclusivity commitments that were removed under the A&R Seventh Amendment. The Company continues to have full flexibility to contract with any wafer foundry with respect to all products manufactured at any technology node. The Company currently estimates that it will purchase approximately $2.1 billion of wafers in total from GF for years 2022 through 2025 under the Amendment."

In den kommenden Jahren wird sich zeigen, in welchen Bereichen AMD weiterhin auf die 12/14-nm-Chip von GlobalFoundries setzt.

