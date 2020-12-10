Für Cyberpunk 2077: Neue Treiber von AMD und NVIDIA

Das Warten hat ein Ende. Seit heute lässt sich Cyberpunk 2077 endlich spielen. Mit der Veröffentlichung des sehnlichst erwarteten Action-Rollenspiels wurden auch neue Grafikkartentreiber sowohl von AMD als auch von NVIDIA zum Download freigegeben. Aus diesem Grund steht die Radeon-Software Adrenalin 2020 in der Version 20.12.1 und der NVIDIA GeForce-Ready-Treiber in der Version 460.79 zur Verfügung.
Neben dem Support von CD Projekt Reds neuestem Titel wird mit AMDs Aktualisierung auch die Radeon RX-6900-Series unterstützt. Zudem wurden einige Fehler behoben, unter anderem bei Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Dies gilt auch für das Update des NVIDIA-Treibers. Hier gab es neben einem Bugfix bei Forza Motorsport 7 noch weitere Fehler, die beseitigt wurden.
Die offiziellen Release-Notes von NVIDIA finden sich hier. Alle AMD-User können sämtliche Informationen zum neuen Treiber hier nachlesen. Dort befindet sich auch ein entsprechender Downloadlink sowohl für Windows 10 als auch für Windows 7. Die Installationsdatei des GeForce-Ready-Treibers kann entweder über die GeForce-Experience-Software oder über die offizielle Webseite heruntergeladen und installiert werden.
Behobene Probleme bei AMDs Adrenalin-Software 20.12.1
- Gaming applications can sometimes get stuck running at lower than expected graphics clocks on Radeon RX 6800 series graphics products.
- The HP Reverb G2 VR headset may fail to sync or may have a black screen when run with Radeon RX 6800 series graphics products.
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege may experience corruption in Hybrid Graphics scenarios when using the Vulkan API on an extended display.
- Crossfire may experience issues when attempting to change the games resolution to a 16:9 ratio.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
Bekannte Probleme bei AMDs Adrenalin-Software 20.12.1
- Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games when Radeon FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.
- Some displays such as the Sceptre C series or Samsung Odyssey G9 series may experience an intermittent black screen on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- The Samsung Odyssey G9 C49G95T may experience display or corruption issues when set to 5120x1440@240hz.
- Metro Exodus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Battlefield V and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare may experience intermittent application crashes with DirectX Raytracing enabled.
- Anisotropic Filtering in Radeon Software graphics settings is not taking effect in DirectX 9 applications on RDNA graphics products.
- Some games may experience stuttering when set to borderless fullscreen and an extended display is connected running the Netflix windows store application on RDNA graphics products.
- Radeon recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon HD 7800 series graphics products.
- Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
- Oculus Link users may experience intermittent crashes on Polaris and Vega series graphics products.
- Screen flickering might be observed when using MSI Afterburner.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Behobene Probleme beim NVIDIA Game-Ready-Treiber 460.79
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]
- [GeForce RTX 3090][SLI][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitors), the system locks up when launching a game. [3167493]
- [GeForce RTX 3-series]: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo() returns an incorrect number of GPU Tensor Cores. [3140329]
- [MPC-HC]: The video player crashes when playing 1088 pixel-width videos. [3148082]
- [5k display]: When the display is set to 5k resolution, you cannot set the color settings from the NVIDIA Control Panel > Change resolution page. Either the controls are greyed out or they revert to the default after applying any change. [200630939/3182567].
Bekannte Probleme beim NVIDIA Game-Ready-Treiber 460.79 unter Windows 10
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
- [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
- [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477] To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC.
- [GeForce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the resolution is set to 2560x1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state is stuck at maximum performance. [200678414]
- [NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Player]: When playing a 4k video in fullscreen mode on a 2560x1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the edge of the screen. [3186830]