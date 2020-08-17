NVIDIA: Neuer Treiber für Microsoft Flight Simulator und World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

NVIDIA präsentiert mit dem neuen GeForce Game-Ready-Treiber diverse Optimierungen und Verbesserungen für Microsofts Flight Simulator und World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, das achte Erweiterungspaket des bekannten MMORPGs World of Warcraft. Besagtes Addon startet demnächst auf dem Beta-Server und soll laut NVIDIA von DXR-Raytracing-Effekten profitieren. Der Treiber unterstützt außerdem A Total War Saga: TROY, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 und viele weitere Spielen. Zusätzlich finden sich acht neue Monitore auf der G-SYNC-Liste wieder. Insgesamt umfasst die genannte Liste nun 110 verschiedene Modelle, die mit NVIDIAs G-SYNC kompatibel sind. Kreativschaffende dürfen sich zudem auf einen neuen NVIDIA-Studio-Treiber freuen, der ebenfalls morgen erscheinen wird.
Folgende Fehler wurden mit der neuen Version behoben:
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched if Hardwareaccelerated GPU scheduling is enabled. [3037544]
- [Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/ RTX 20 series GPUs. [200631405]
- [Path of Exile]: Black square corruption appears around characters.[3038439]
- [Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed]: The game crashes when playing in a water level. [3028931]
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The game starts to stutter after racing a few laps. [3035005]
- [Zhan Ge Jing Ji Chang]: Corruption occurs in the game when played in the Tencent mobile game simulator. [200631684]
- Several games randomly freeze for a few seconds during gameplay. Affected games include Assassin's Creed Origins, Planetside 2, Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. [3038632]
- The NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs if the timings are invalid. [3060459]
- Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled. [3038686]
- Snow appears on the display upon waking up the HDMI monitor. [3039265]
- [Notebook][Turing] Display may show pixelated corruption on waking notebook from long display off [200633139]
Folgende Fehler unter Windows 10 sind aktuell bekannt:
- [SLI][Red Dead Redemption 2]: With SLI enabled, the game may crash with ERR_GFX_STATE error pointing to nvlddmkm.sys after pressing [Alt]+[Tab].[3083589]
- [SLI][G-SYNC][Red Dead Redemption 2 Vulkan]: With SLI + G-SYNC enabled, the games display corruption and a blank screen.[200645671]
- [SLI][World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: Character images may flicker when SLI is enabled. [200647193]
- [World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770] [VR}: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Game may randomly show large frame rate drop with ray tracing enabled [3050468]
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
- Video playback on the secondary display lags/freezes while playing a game on the primary display if Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling is enabled [200586262]
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
Folgende Fehler unter Windows 7 sind aktuell bekannt:
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
Der GeForce-Treiber 452.06 kann ab sofort direkt bei NVIDIA heruntergeladen werden.