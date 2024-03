2024 is a giant year for us because we spent so many years in our hardware and software capabilities for Al. We have just completed Al enabling our entire portfolio, so you know cloud, edge, PCs and our embedded devices and gaming devices. We are enabling our gaming devices to upscale using Al and 2024 is really a huge deployment year. So now the bedrocks there, the capabilities are there. I have talked to you about all the partners that. So 2024 is for us a huge deployment.