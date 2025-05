As part of its effort to continually improve its products, Intel is releasing a new microcode update (0x12F) supplementing the 0x12B microcode update released in September 2024. This new microcode further improves system conditions that can potentially contribute to Vmin Shift Instability on Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop-powered systems. Intel is releasing this 0x12F update based on Intel’s investigation of a limited number of reports regarding systems continuously running for multiple days with low-activity and lightly-threaded workloads.

