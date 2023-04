Nirvana(Zen5)

Power Management project based on Zen5(3nm) processor for servers. The AVFS_TRO IP deals with Adaptive Voltage and Frequency Scaling techniques and Thermal measurement in power management domain. Verification at both IP, CORE level.





Morpheus(Zen6)

Power Management project based on Zen6(2nm) processor for servers. The AVFS IP deals with Adaptive Voltage and Frequency Scaling techniques in power management domain. PSM deals with Power Supply Monitor in the SOC. Verification at both IP, CORE level.

