Schwerwiegende Vorwürfe

A lot of people that we meet with say that if Nvidia were to hear that we were meeting, they would disavow it. The problem is you have to pay Nvidia a year in advance, and you may get your hardware in a year, or it may take longer, and it’s, ‘Aw shucks, you’re buying from someone else, and I guess it’s going to take a little longer.

- Jonathan Ross, CEO von Groq gegenüber dem Wall Street Journal