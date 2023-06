Chiplet stacking is a key technology for improving chip performance and cost-effectiveness. In response to the strong market demand for 3D IC, TSMC has completed early deployment of advanced packaging and silicon stacking technology production capacity, and offers technology leadership through the 3DFabricTM platform. With the production capacity that meets our customers’ needs, we will unleash innovation together and become an important partner that customers trust in the long term.

