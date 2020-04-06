Intel verkauft AnyWAN-Sparte

  1. Hardwareluxx
intelIntel hat einen seiner kleineren Konzernbereiche verkauft. Die Sparte der AnyWAN-SoCs geht für 150 Millionen an MaxLinear. MaxLinear ist bereits am Markt für RF-, Analog und Mixed-Signal-ICs vertreten. Diese kommen in Produkten zum Einsatz, die als Connected-Home-, drahtgebundene und drahtlose Infrastruktur zum Einsatz – sowohl im industriellen wie auch privaten Umfeld.

MaxLinear geht davon aus, dass man durch die zusätzlichen Produkte etwa 60 bis 70 Millionen an Umsatz pro Quartal hinzugewinnen kann. Für Intel hingegen geht die Reinigungskur in diesem Segment weiter, denn von kleinen und unrentablen Sparten die keine großen Wachstumsaussichten haben, will man sich trennen. Die Übernahme soll im dritten Quartal abgeschlossen werden. Die von MaxLinear in den USA, China und Israel entwickelten Chips werden von United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) gefertigt.

"MaxLinear is excited by the strong potential for growth and the ability to enhance our value proposition to our existing customers with the addition of the Intel Home Gateway Platform Division, which includes its Wi-Fi Access Point assets, Ethernet, and Home Gateway SoC products." sagt Kishore Seendripu, CEO von MaxLinear.

Intel zum Verkauf: "It will also allow Intel’s Client Computing Group to focus on our vision of delivering PC platforms that power every person’s greatest contribution while having no impact on Intel’s Internet of Things Group or Intel’s Network Platform Group."

