Werbung
AMD hat soeben einen neuen Treiber für seine Radeon-RX-Grafikkarten veröffentlicht, der einerseits das neue Modell Radeon RX 9070 GRE, welches vorerst nur in China verfügbar sein wird, sowie neue Spiele und Technologien für diese Spiele unterstützt.
Der Radeon Software Adrenalin 25.5.1 bietet zudem die Unterstützung von Doom: The Dark Ages und F1 25. Zudem bringt diese Version FSR 4 für die folgenden Spiele:
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Frostpunk 2
- Everspace 2
- Fort Solis
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- The Finals
- Influx Redux
AMD nennt die folgenden Probleme als behoben:
- Failure to apply effects models may be observed while using "Adjust Lighting v1" and "Adjust Lighting v2" features in Topaz Photo AI with Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Flashing or flickering may appear while using AMD Freesync™ technology.
- Lower than expected performance may be observed while running DirectML/GenAI models in Amuse 3.0 with Radeon™ RX 7000 series graphics products and Ryzen AITM 300 series processors.
- Image corruption may be observed while running certain diffuser models in Amuse 3.0 with Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Lower than expected performance may be observed while playing World of Warcraft (western plaguelands) with Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Failure to detect integrated camera may be observed after driver installation using factory reset option on some Ryzen™ AI Max and Max+ series products.
- Added support for Amuse 3 and AMD-optimized models.
Weiterhin bestehen sollen die folgenden Probleme:
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing The Last of Us Part 2.
- System crash may be observed due to a memory leak when using SteamVR on some AMD Radeon™ Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 9000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to turn off Motion Smoothing in SteamVR settings.
- Installation progress may persistently display 0% while installing AMD Chat within the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition user interface after upgrading to AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics products.
- Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon™ Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing Cyberpunk 2077
- Intermittent system or application crash may be observed during shader compilation while playing Fantasy VII Rebirth during shader compilation.
- Failure to launch may be observed for Battlefield 1 on Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics products with Ryzen™ 9 9950X integrated graphics. Users experiencing these issues are recommended to disable integrated graphics (iGPU) in system BIOS as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent failure to launch may be observed when AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition user interface is launched from desktop context menu or system tray.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Monster Hunter Wilds with Radeon™ Anti-Lag and Instant Replay enabled.
- Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing Marvels Spiderman 2 with Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 enabled on Radeon™ RX 7000 series graphics products.
- Artifacts or corruption may appear while playing BattleField on Radeon™ RX 7000 series graphics products.
Die weiteren Änderungen findet ihr in den Release-Notes zum Radeon Software Adrenalin 25.5.1. Der Download des Treibers ist direkt bei AMD möglich.