NVIDIA: Linux-Grafiktreiber sorgt für bessere Wayland-Unterstützung

Der neue NVIDIA-Grafiktreiber 470.42.01 bringt nun eine umfassende Hardware-Beschleunigung für die Wayland-Grafikarchitektur mit sich. Dies erfreut in erster Linie alle Linux-Nutzer. Außerdem können Anwendungen, die auf Xwayland zurückgreifen, Hardware-Beschleunigungen via OpenGL und Vulkan nutzen. Wichtig ist hierbei allerdings, dass die Version 21.1.2 installiert ist.
Des Weiteren sorgt der genannte Treiber für einen besseren Support von “Prime”. Diese Technologie bietet Linux-Nutzern die Möglichkeit, bei Bedarf einen zweiten Grafikchip zu nutzen. Theoretisch würde dies den Betrieb auf Gaming-Notebooks ermöglichen, die auf eine Ryzen-5000H-CPU kombiniert mit einer GeForce-GPUs der RTX-3000-Serie setzen. Wobei auf den genannten Notebooks größtenteils Windows 10 zum Einsatz kommen dürfte.
Zu den weiteren Neuheiten des LINUX-X64-(AMD64/EM64T)-Display-Drivers (470.57.02) gehört laut NVIDIA der Support der GeForce RTX 3070 Ti sowie der RTX 3080 Ti. Allerdings ist besagte Unterstützung bereits in der Version 460.84, bzw. 465.31 integriert worden.
Weitere Highlights des neuen NVIDIA-Treibers sind die Folgenden:
- Updated the nvidia-settings command line interface to confirm successful assignment of string attributes. This makes the behavior more consistent with other types of attribute assignments.
- Fixed a bug that could cause flickering in Blender and Steam when running on Xwayland.
- Fixed a bug that caused GTK+3 applications using the GtkGLArea class to crash when running on Xwayland.
- Added a workaround for DOOM Eternal, which avoids an application bug where Vulkan swapchain recreation events are not properly handled. On desktops like GNOME where the window is initially redirected to the compositor, this may prevent the game from flipping (and thus enabling G-SYNC).
- Added a workaround for Far Cry 5 when run through DXVK, which avoids a shader race condition bug that was previously exposed by new compiler optimizations.
- Increased the maximum limit on concurrent OpenGL contexts. This limit was previously constrained by a fixed-size internal driver resource, and is now constrained by available system memory.
- Applications that exceed the maximum limit on concurrent OpenGL contexts will now receive a BadAlloc X error rather than crashing.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the X server to crash upon shutdown with some configurations using GPU screens.
- Fixed a bug that could cause rendering errors when displaying scaled MetaModes using the "Nearest" resampling method.
- Fixed a bug that could cause OpenGL applications run in PID namespaces to hang upon exit, generating warnings such as the following in the X log: (WW) NVIDIA: Wait for channel idle timed out.
- Added support for PRIME Display Offload where both the display offload source and display offload sink are driven by the NVIDIA X Driver.
- Added support for PRIME Display Offload where the display offload source is AMDGPU.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent the driver from applying application profiles when running applications through Proton or Wine on a PRIME Render Offload configuration.
- Fixed a bug that could cause NvFBC's "direct capture" to crash the X server when certain GLX calls are made during a capture.
- Removed usage of the sysctl(2) system call as a fallback for procfs in nvidia-installer. This system call has been deprecated since Linux 2.6.24, and has been removed completely with recent versions of Linux and glibc.
- Added an NVIDIA NGX build for use with Proton and Wine. A new library, nvngx.dll, has been added to enable driver-side support for running Windows applications which make use of DLSS. Changes to Proton, Wine, and other third-party software are needed for this feature.
- Added support for VK_QUEUE_GLOBAL_PRIORITY_REALTIME_EXT from the VK_EXT_global_priority extension. This enables support for asynchronous reprojection in SteamVR.
- VK_QUEUE_GLOBAL_PRIORITY_REALTIME_EXT is supported on Pascal GPUs and newer.
- Global priorities other than VK_QUEUE_GLOBAL_PRIORITY_MEDIUM_EXT require root privileges or the CAP_SYS_NICE capability.
- Added support for the VK_EXT_global_priority_query extension.
- Added the nvidia-peermem.ko kernel module. This module provides Mellanox InfiniBand HCAs (Host Channel Adapters) direct peer-to-peer access access to NVIDIA GPU memory without need without needing to copy data to to host memory.
- See the chapter "GPUDirect RDMA Peer Memory Client" in the README for details.
- Added support for the VK_EXT_provoking_vertex extension.
- Initial support for hardware accelerated OpenGL and Vulkan rendering on Xwayland. See the chapter "OpenGL and Vulkan on Xwayland" in the README for details.
- Fixed a bug that could cause intermittent corruption in Wolfenstein: Youngblood when using NVIDIA Kepler, Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs.
- Fixed a bug that could cause games running with DXVK to crash with Xid 31 (MMU Fault) errors when using NVIDIA Pascal GPUs.
- Added support for the VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 extension.
- Added support for the VK_EXT_color_write_enable extension.
- Added support for the VK_EXT_vertex_input_dynamic_state extension.
- Added support for the VK_EXT_ycbcr_2plane_444_formats extension.
- Added support for the VK_NV_inherited_viewport_scissor extension.
- NvFBC's "direct capture" mode no longer causes flipping to be disabled for applications being captured. G-SYNC can now also be used simultaneously with NvFBC direct capture.
- Deprecated NvIFROpenGL support.Release 470 will be the last to support this functionality.NvIFROpenGL header files, samples and documentation were removed from the NVIDIA Capture SDK 7.1.9 release.Future drivers will remove libnvidia-ifr.so and any other reference to NvIFROpenGL.
- For details please see: https://developer.nvidia.com/nvidia-video-codec-sdk
- Fixed a bug that prevented Vulkan direct-to-display from working when DRM KMS is enabled.
- Enabled the NVIDIA driver, by default, to attempt to initialize SLI when using GPUs with different amounts of video memory. Previously, this was only available when bit 1 was set in the "Coolbits" X config option.
- Updated GPU fan control to be available by default in nvidia-settings and NV-CONTROL, for GPU boards that support programmable fan control. Previously, this was only available when bit 2 was set in the "Coolbits" X config option.
- Fixed an issue where vkCreate{Graphics,Compute}Pipeline would sometimes crash when the shaders contained resources with no set/binding.
- Fixed a memory fault in the Vulkan driver when using some smaller dimensions of sparse images.
- Fixed an issue with vkCmdSetViewport when firstViewport is non-zero.
- Fixed handling of VK_DESCRIPTOR_BINDING_VARIABLE_DESCRIPTOR_COUNT_BIT for variable size descriptor bindings.
- Added gsp.bin firmware file which is used to offload the GPU initialization and management tasks on some GPUs. See the "GSP Firmware" chapter in the README for more information.
- Worked around a bug in Meson builds of libglvnd 1.3.0 that caused the nvidia_icd.json file to be installed in the wrong location.