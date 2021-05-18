AMD veröffentlicht Adrenalin-2020-Grafikkartentreiber in Version 21.5.2

Der US-amerikanische Chipentwickler AMD hat jetzt den neuen Adrenalin-2020-Grafikkartentreiber in der Version 21.5.2 veröffentlicht. Das Update sorgt unter anderem dafür, dass Days Gone sowie Microsofts DirectX 12 Agility SDK und das Shader Model 6.6 offiziell unterstützt werden. Zudem wurden einige Probleme behoben. Hierzu zählt neben einem Bug im Action-Rollenspiel Cyberpunk 2077 auch, dass die Download- beziehungsweise Launch-Ryzen-Master-Buttons in der Radeon-Software nicht sichtbar waren. Allerdings kann es mit der neuesten Aktualisierung vorkommen, dass Resident Evil Village in manchen Fällen während der ersten Mission mit einer Fehlermeldung abstürzt. Voraussetzung hierfür ist eine AMD Radeon-VII-Grafikkarte.

Der neue Adrenalin-Treiber von AMD in der Version 21.5.2 ist für Windows 10 (64 Bit) und für Windows 7 (64 Bit) mit mindestens einem installierten Service Pack 1 kompatibel. Der Download inklusive der vollständigen Releasenote findet sich hier.

Alle Fehler, die in der Version 21.5.2 behoben wurden:

Uninstalling or upgrading Radeon Software using the factory reset option may delete AMD chipset driver folders if they are stored in the same directory as the Radeon Software installation. Users who wish to perform a factory reset are recommended to use the latest AMD cleanup utility instead.

Cyberpunk 2077 may experience shadow corruption on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics when ray tracing is enabled.

Intermittent loss of signal during AMD Link’s Stream Optimization if HEVC is used on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products or later.

The download or launch Ryzen Master buttons in Radeon Software may intermittently disappear or may fail to initialize Ryzen Master.

FPS logging may log incorrectly or fail to log on RyzenTM Mobile 4000 series and RyzenTM Mobile 5000 series.

Radeon Software may experience a crash when Record & Stream tab is in use and a display is hot plugged.

Alle Fehler, die in der Version 21.5.2 bekannt sind: