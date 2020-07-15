AMD veröffentlicht seinen Adrenalin-2020-Grafikkartentreiber in der Version 20.7.2

Der US-amerikanische Chip-Entwickler AMD hat den neuen Adrenalin-2020-Grafikkartentreiber in der Version 20.7.1 sowie kurze Zeit später dann die Version 20.7.2 veröffentlicht. Das Update auf die 20.7.1 sorgt in erster Linie für einen offiziellen Support des AMD Bug Report Tool. Zudem werden mit der Aktualisierung wieder eine Vielzahl von Problemen behoben. Dazu zählen unter anderem Bugfixes beim Multiplayer DOTA2 oder beim Ego-Shooter DOOM Eternal. Eine komplette Übersicht aller durch das Update 20.7.1 behobenen Fehler findet sich unterhalb dieses Beitrages.
Mit der Version 20.7.2. des Adrenalin-2020-Grafikkartentreiber unterstützt dieser nun offiziell Death Stranding und F1 2020.
Der neue Adrenalin-Treiber von AMD in der Version 20.7.2 ist für Windows 10 (64 Bit) und für Windows 7 (64 Bit) mit mindestens einem installierten Service Pack 1 kompatibel. Der Download inklusive der vollständigen Releasenote findet sich hier.
Alle Fehler, die in der Version 20.7.1 behoben wurden:
- Some game titles may experience hitching or stutter when Instant Replay is enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.
- Radeon RX Vega Series and Radeon VII graphics products may experience performance drops when Performance Metrics Overlay is open while a game is running.
- An error message may sometimes be displayed instead of your stream preview when switching between tabs in Radeon Software while streaming.
- Custom fan and clock tuning may sometimes reset to default when changes are applied in the Radeon Performance Tuning tab.
- Custom tuning profiles may fail to load or apply correctly after some system boots.
- Display resolution may fail to stretch to full panel when the display scaling feature is enabled for Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive.
- The game compatibility tab in Radeon Software may sometimes show incorrect GPU information for populated games.
- An error message indicating “Oops something went wrong” may sometimes appear when clicking on the game compatibility tab.
- Valorant™ may be detected or listed incorrectly as League of Legends™ in the gaming tab in Radeon Software.
- Microsoft™ Teams may experience an intermittent TDR when performing screen sharing on some APU system configurations.
- Saints Row™: The Third Remastered may experience a system crash or hang when changing display mode.
- DOTA2™ may experience frame drops when Radeon Chill is enabled and the system is left idle for a short period of time.
- Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause stuttering in playback content when using the Netflix™ Windows® store application.
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ may experience an application crash or hang when loading into some train stations.
- Fan speed may report as zero when GPU-Z is running alongside a 3D application.
- The toast messages for some features such as Instant Replay, Instant GIF and Radeon Replay are not correctly showing when Record Desktop is set to off.
- Radeon Software Install now provides an error message when a user attempts to install unsupported hardware.
- Some AMD Ryzen™ 3 2200U Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Vega 3 Graphic system configurations may experience a system hang or long boot time when upgrading from previous Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition releases.
- DOOM Eternal™ may experience intermittent corruption on Radeon RX 5600 series graphics products.
- DOOM Eternal™ may experience a system hang when HDR and Radeon Overlay are enabled.
- Some hardware accelerated Chrome™ content leveraging VP9 playback may experience corruption on DisplayPort™ connected displays.
- Grass or water corruption may be visible in Final Fantasy™ XV after extended periods of gameplay.
- Radeon Software may fail to generate a profile for League of Legends™ in the gaming tab.
- Radeon Software’s in-game overlay may fail to appear or may cut off when invoked on 4K display, while the desktop resolution is set to 4K and a game is running with a resolution set to 1080p.
- After using the DirectML Media Filters in Radeon Software, graphics memory may no longer report accurately in Radeon Software performance section or may report still in use.
- Enabling Radeon Image Sharpening may cause colors to appear washed out when HDR is enabled.
Alle Fehler, die in der Version 20.7.1 bekannt sind:
- Performance Tuning Profiles saved from previous Radeon Software releases will no longer be compatible with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1 and onward.
- Launching VR applications using the Oculus Rift™ headset may cause corruption or a system hang on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
- With HDR enabled, Windows® desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.
- YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft® Edge player and Chrome™ when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen™ 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen™ 4000 series APU system configurations.
- Banners in Radeon Software may sometimes fail to show, and navigation buttons for those banners may fail to work.
- Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
- Previews for video content on Netflix® using Microsoft® Edge browser may fail to load or appear black.
- AMD is investigating isolated reports of intermittent system hangs while exiting system sleep on some AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics.
- AMD will continue to monitor and investigate any new reports of black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay closely. Users are encouraged to use the new Bug Reporting Tool for any issues they may encounter.
Alle Fehler, die in der Version 20.7.2 behoben wurden:
- Launching VR applications using the Oculus Rift™ headset may cause corruption or a system hang on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- AMD Bug Report Tool may fail to load the available application lists and does not time out when failing to load.
- Previews for video content on Netflix® using Microsoft® Edge browser may fail to load or appear black.
- Wallpaper Engine or system folders may sometimes be detected as a game by Radeon Settings game manager.
- Valorant™ fails to launch from Radeon Software Home screen or Gaming tab.
- Hyper Scape™ may experience an intermittent game crash or hang on Windows®7 system configurations.
Alle Fehler, die in der Version 20.7.2 bekannt sind:
- Brightness flickering may be experienced on some VP9 video content playback through applications or web browsers on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics product system configurations.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
- With HDR enabled, Windows® desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.
- Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI® on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products
- YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft® Edge player and Chrome™ when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen™ 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen™ 4000 series APU system configurations.
- Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
- AMD is investigating isolated reports of intermittent system hangs while exiting system sleep on some AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics.
- Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- AMD will continue to monitor and investigate any new reports of black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay closely. Users are encouraged to use the new Bug Reporting Tool for any issues they may encounter.