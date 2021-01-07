Xbox Game Pass: Diese Spiele sind 2021 im Abo enthalten

Anfangs nur ein Nischen-Produkt, erfreuen sich Cloud-Gaming-Dienste immer größerer Beliebtheit. Auch Microsofts Xbox Game Pass bildet hier keine Ausnahme. Inzwischen umfasst das Monats-Abo über 100 Spiele und allein im Januar kommen vier neue Titel hinzu. Seit Ende 2020 ist EA Play bereits in der Basis-Version des Abos enthalten. Dieser zusätzliche Dienst ermöglicht Spielern Zugriff auf ältere EA-Spiele, wie beispielsweise Mass Effect Andromeda, Titanfall 2 oder Mirrors Edge Catalyst. Jedoch ist zu beachten, dass nicht jedes Spiel von der Xbox-Variante des Spiele-Streaming-Dienst auch automatisch auf den PC kommt. Im nachfolgenden gibt es daher eine Liste mit allen momentan verfügbaren Titeln für Desktop-PCs.
Momentan kostet das Basis-Abo-Modell 10 Euro im Monat. Zusätzlich enthält das Paket neben dem Zugriff auf die Spielebibliothek, einen Rabatt beim Kauf von Spielen im Windows Store. Das Abonnement ist außerdem monatlich kündbar. Spieler, die den Xbox Game Pass sowohl auf dem PC als auch auf ihrer Xbox-Konsole nutzen wollen, sollten ein Abonnement des Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Erwägung ziehen, da dort beide Plattformen miteinbegriffen sind. Das erweiterte Modell kostet 13 Euro pro Monat und gewährt zusätzlich noch Zugriff auf einige Android- und Mobilegeräte-Spiele. Zudem ist es Nutzern möglich, Spiele direkt aus der Cloud auf das Tablet oder Smartphone ihrer Wahl zu streamen.
Auch wenn diese Funktion momentan vor allem Android-Geräten vorbehalten ist, ließ Microsoft bereits durchblicken, dass auch eine Browser-Integration auf iOS-Geräten geplant sei.
Im Januar 2021 finden folgenden Spiele ihren Weg in den Xbox Game Pass:
- Injustice 2
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Neoverse
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
Eine vollständige Liste der momentan enthaltenen Spiele gibt es hier in alphabetischer Reihenfolge:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition
- Alan Wake
- Alien: Isolation
- Alvastia Chronicles
- Among Us
- Ape Out
- Apocalipsis
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Astrologaster
- Astroneer
- Bad North
- Battle Chasers: Night War
- Battle Chef Brigade
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Battletech
- Battletoads
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broforce
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- Celeste
- Children of Morta
- Clustertruck
- Comanche (Preview)
- Company of Heroes Complete Collection
- Crackdown 3
- Crosscode
- Crossing Souls
- Crusader Kings 3
- Darksiders Genesis
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Death's Gambit
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Deliver us the Moon
- Descenders
- Disgaea 4 Complete+
- Dishonored 2
- Disneyland Adventures
- Don't Starve Giant Edition
- Doom Eternal
- Double Kick Heroes
- Downwell
- Dragon Quest IX
- Drake Hollow
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Eastshade
- Endless Legend
- Endless Space 2
- Enter the Gungeon
- Europa Universalis 4
- F1 2019
- Fallout 76
- Final Fantasy 7
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered
- Final Fantasy 9
- Final Fantasy 15
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's 3
- Five Nights at Freddy's 4
- Five Nights at Freddy's 5
- Forager
- For the King
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Frostpunk
- FTL: Faster Than Light
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Gato Roboto
- Gears 5
- Gears of War 4
- Gears Tactics
- Gears Ultimate
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with your Friends
- Gonner 2
- Greedfall
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Gris
- Grounded (Preview)
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Haven
- Hearts of Iron 4
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Hotline Miami
- Human: Fall Flat
- Hyper Dot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Ikenfell
- Indivisible
- It lurks below
- Katana Zero
- Kathy Rain
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Knights and Bikes
- Levelhead
- Lonely Mountains Downhill
- Machinarium
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mistover
- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Morkredd
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Moto GP 20
- Mount & Blade Warband
- Moving Out
- Mutant Year Zero
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Night Call
- Night in the Woods
- No Man's Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Observation
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Out of the Park Baseball 21
- Overcooked 2
- Oxenfree
- Pandemic The Board Game
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Plebby Quest
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Rage 2
- Recore: Definitive Edition
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Rise of Nations
- River City Girls
- Rush: Ein Disney-Pixar Abenteuer
- Scourgebringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Sea Salt
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- Starbound
- State of Decay 2
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Surviving Mars
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tell Me Why
- Tetris Effect
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
- The Gardens Between
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Surge
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse
- The Touryst
- Thumper
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Early Access)
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- UnderMine
- Unruly Heroes
- Unto the End
- VA-11 Hall-A Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- Vambrace Cold Soul
- Void Bastards
- Wargroove
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- We Happy Few
- West of Dead
- Wilmot's Warehouse
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World of Horror
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D.
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection