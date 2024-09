1. Motherboard power delivery settings exceeding Intel power guidance.

a. Mitigation: Intel® Default Settings recommendations for Intel® Core™ 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors.

2. eTVB Microcode algorithm which was allowing Intel® Core™ 13th and 14th Gen i9 desktop processors to operate at higher performance states even at high temperatures.

a. Mitigation: microcode 0x125 (June 2024) addresses eTVB algorithm issue.

3. Microcode SVID algorithm requesting high voltages at a frequency and duration which can cause Vmin shift.

a. Mitigation: microcode 0x129 (August 2024) addresses high voltages requested by the processor.

4. Microcode and BIOS code requesting elevated core voltages which can cause Vmin shift especially during periods of idle and/or light activity.

a. Mitigation: Intel® is releasing microcode 0x12B, which encompasses 0x125 and 0x129 microcode updates, and addresses elevated voltage requests by the processor during idle and/or light activity periods.