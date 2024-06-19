Werbung
Es wird scheinbar zu einer "Never Ending"-Story. Gestern hat Intel offenbar seine Guidelines für die letzten beiden Generationen der Core-Prozessoren erweitert. Die Intel Default Settings geben vor, unter welchen Bedingungen Intel einen stabilen Betrieb seiner Prozessoren garantieren möchte. Die Default Settings unterscheiden sich von den Baseline-Profilen der Mainboardhersteller – dies ist noch einmal ganz wichtig herauszustellen.
Bisher gab intel die Default Settings nur für die Modelle Core i9-13900K/KS und Core i9-14900K/KS an. Die Tabelle wurde nun um den Core i7-13700K/KF und Core i7-14700K/KF sowie Core i5-13600K/KF und Core i5-14600K/KF erweitert.
Während es für die Core i9-13900K/KS und Core i9-14900K/KS ein Performance- und Extreme-Profil gibt, beschränkt sich Intel bei den weiteren Modellen auf ein Performance-Profil. Zwar wird hier auch ein Baseline-Profil erwähnt, Intel empfiehlt dies jedoch nicht oder nur, wenn dies für die Kompatibilität notwendig ist.
Im Text geht Intel auf die Erkenntnisse rund um den Bug in der Implementierung des eTVB (enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost) ein. Die entsprechende Meldung machte kurz vor dem Wochenende die Runde und nötige Intel bereits zu einem Statement, in dem man den eTVB-Bug nicht als alleinigen Grund benannte.
Intel analysis has determined a confirmed contributing factor to the instability reports on Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen (K/KF/KS) desktop processors is elevated voltage input to the processor due to previous BIOS settings which allow the processor to operate at turbo frequencies and voltages even while the processor is at a high temperature.
However, in investigating this instability issue Intel did discover a bug in the Enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost (eTVB) algorithm which can impact operating conditions for Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen (K/KF/KS) desktop processors. We have developed a patch for the eTVB bug and are working with our OEM/ODM motherboard partners to roll out the patch as part of BIOS updates ahead of July 19th, 2024. While this eTVB bug is potentially contributing to instability, it is not the root cause of the instability issue.
As Intel and its partners continue working towards a conclusion to the investigation, we want to make sure that all users are clear on the recommended power delivery profile settings for Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen (K/KF/KS) desktop processors.
Es handelt sich bei der Erweiterung der Vorgaben aber noch nicht um den Abschluss der Untersuchung. Diese sei weiterhin im Gange. Laut Intel ist eine solche Untersuchung "nicht einfach durchzuführen" und man ist seinen "Partnern bei der Durchführung der Analyse als auch für die Geduld der Intel-Community dankbar".
Wir warten also weiterhin auf eine finale Analyse und Erläuterung zur Problematik.