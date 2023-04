Next generation client SoC architectures may introduce large on-package caches, which will allow novel usages. Access time for the L4 (e.g., "Adamantine" or "ADM") cache may be much less than the DRAM access time, which is used to improve host CPU and security controller communications. Embodiments help to protect innovations in boot optimization. Value is added for high end silicon with higher pre-initialized memory at reset, potentially leading to increased revenue. Having memory available at reset also helps to nullify legacy BIOS assumptions and make a faster and efficient BIOS solution with a reduced firmware stage (e.g., pre-CPU reset stage, IBBL stage and IBB stage) for modern device use cases like Automotive IVI (in-vehicle infotainment, e.g., turn on rear view camera within 2 sec), household and industrial robots, etc. Accordingly, new market segments may be available.

- Aus dem Beschreibungstext des Patents von Intel.