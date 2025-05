Our team is aware of these reports and are actively investigating the legitimacy of the issue. At this time, we are still working internally with our Santa Clara team to confirm details they have on their end. We sadly do not have any details to confirm if this is indeed true, however we are working as quickly as possible with the Santa Clara team on this. While they are aware of these reports, our team in-store will do everything they can in their typical process to check these items before they are purchased. Our best recommendation from here is speaking with the Santa Clara team in-store if you plan on visiting, for any more information they may have at that time.

- so Micro Center