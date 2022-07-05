  1. Hardwareluxx
    2. >
  2. News
    3. >
  3. Hardware
    4. >
  4. Festplatten und SSDs
    5. >
  5. Crucial mit Spiele-Dreingabe bei Hardwarekauf

Crucial mit Spiele-Dreingabe bei Hardwarekauf

Veröffentlicht am: von

crucialIn Kooperation mit Notebooksbilliger und Gamesplanet bietet Crucial eines von fünf Spielen beim Kauf einer SSD oder von DDR4-Arbeitsspeicher an. Die Aktionsprodukte sind die P5 Plus M.2-Gen4-SSD mit 1 TB (129,99 Euro), eine MX500 SATA-SSD mit 2 TB (169,99 Euro), eine BX500 SATA-SSD mit ebenfalls 2 TB (154,99 Euro) oder auf Seiten des Arbeitsspeichers DDR5-4800 32 GB (2x 16 GB) (189,90 Euro), bzw. DDR4-2666 32 GB (119,90 Euro).

Über die Aktionsseite bei Notebooksbilliger kommt man an das entsprechende Hardware-Angebot. Die Spiele, die zur Auswahl stehen, sind Elden Ring, Monster Hunter Rise, Ghostwire: Tokyo, God of War und LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Die Aktion läuft bis zum 25. Juli. Der Einlösezeitraum auf Gamesplanet endet am 31. August

Crucial MX500 4 TB

Social Links

Kommentare (11)

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

  • Crucial MX500 im Test: Evolution eines Klassikers

    Logo von IMAGES/STORIES/2017/BIMG_4060

    In den letzten knapp vier Jahren hat sich eine bestimmte SSD zu einem immerwährenden Tipp im Forum gemausert, auch wenn wir sie nie im Test hatten: Die Crucial MX500. Doch wer nun denkt, dass wir bei Hardwareluxx heute einen Oldie testen, liegt falsch: Unser Testexemplar kommt mit... [mehr]

  • Kingston KC3000 im Test: Schneller und moderner HighEnd-Speicher mit bis zu 4 TB

    Logo von IMAGES/STORIES/2017/VORSCHAUBILD_KC3000

    Mit der neuen KC3000 will nun auch Kingston nach der Spitzenklasse greifen: Als Nachfolgerin der schnellen KC2000 setzt die neue SSD auf einen aktuellen Controller und modernen NAND, der dank 176 Schichten bis zu vier Terabyte auf dem 2280-Format ermöglicht. Ob mit der KC3000 dem... [mehr]

  • Seagate FireCuda 530 im Test: Seagate greift nach der Leistungsspitze

    Logo von IMAGES/STORIES/2017/SEAGATE_FIRECUDA_100

    Mit der FireCuda 520 gehörte Speicherspezialist Seagate zu den ersten Anbietern von NVMe-SSDs, die die neue PCIe4-Schnittstelle nutzten und damit in neue Geschwindigkeitssphären vordringen konnten. Doch restlos überzeugen konnte uns die PCIe4-Premiere nur bedingt, waren die Vorteile doch eher... [mehr]

  • Patriot Viper VPN110 im Test: Ist die Budget-NVMe mit PCIe3 konkurrenzfähig?

    Logo von IMAGES/STORIES/2017/PATRIOT_VIPER_VPN110_100

    Dass wir Ende 2021 noch eine NVMe-SSD mit PCIe3 testen dürfen, liegt nicht etwa daran, dass wir den Test vergessen haben. Tatsächlich stellt Patriot mit der neuen Viper VPN110 eine neue Budget-NVMe vor, die zwar durch den Verzicht von PCIe4 günstiger sein soll, dabei aber dennoch anspruchsvolle... [mehr]

  • Seagate IronWolf Pro im Test: 20 TB durch 10 Platter

    Logo von IMAGES/STORIES/2017/SEAGATE_IRONWOLF_PRO_20TB_BEITRAGSBILD

    Als erste 20-TB-Festplatte in unserem Testfeld geht es in diesem Artikel um die Seagate IronWolf Pro, 20 TB, ST20000NE000. Dank der technischen Umsetzung mit 10 Plattern und 20 Schreib- /Leseköpfen kommt die IronWolf Pro weiterhin ohne Energie-unterstützte Aufnahmeverfahren aus. Mit fünf... [mehr]

  • Crucial P5 Plus im Test: Die P5 im Turbo-Modus

    Logo von IMAGES/STORIES/2017/VORSCHAU_CRUCIAL_P5_PLUS_00

    Wird auch so manches Nachfolgemodell überschwänglich betitelt und groß angekündigt, gilt dies für die Crucial P5 Plus nicht. Als Nachfolgerin der P5 legt der Suffix "Plus" eher einen Refresh als eine wirklich neue SSD nahe. Doch der Schein kann bekanntlich trügen: Neuer NAND, neuer Controller... [mehr]