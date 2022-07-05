Crucial mit Spiele-Dreingabe bei Hardwarekauf

In Kooperation mit Notebooksbilliger und Gamesplanet bietet Crucial eines von fünf Spielen beim Kauf einer SSD oder von DDR4-Arbeitsspeicher an. Die Aktionsprodukte sind die P5 Plus M.2-Gen4-SSD mit 1 TB (129,99 Euro), eine MX500 SATA-SSD mit 2 TB (169,99 Euro), eine BX500 SATA-SSD mit ebenfalls 2 TB (154,99 Euro) oder auf Seiten des Arbeitsspeichers DDR5-4800 32 GB (2x 16 GB) (189,90 Euro), bzw. DDR4-2666 32 GB (119,90 Euro).

Über die Aktionsseite bei Notebooksbilliger kommt man an das entsprechende Hardware-Angebot. Die Spiele, die zur Auswahl stehen, sind Elden Ring, Monster Hunter Rise, Ghostwire: Tokyo, God of War und LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Die Aktion läuft bis zum 25. Juli. Der Einlösezeitraum auf Gamesplanet endet am 31. August