Untether AI Corp. has entered into a transaction with AMD. As a result of the transaction, Untether AI will no longer be supplying or supporting our speedAI products and imAIgine Software Development Kit (SDK). While today marks the end of Untether AI’s journey, we are proud of the pioneering research that underpinned our work in advancing state-of-the-art AI chip technology. We are grateful for the dedication of our team and the support of our customers, partners, and investors. We look forward to the contributions our world-class team will make with AMD.

- So Untether AI in einem Statement