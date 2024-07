Across every industry, enterprises are looking for fast and effective ways to develop and deploy AI solutions for their unique business needs. Silo AI’s team of trusted AI experts and proven experience developing leadership AI models and solutions, including state-of-the-art LLMs built on AMD platforms, will further accelerate our AI strategy and advance the build-out and rapid implementation of AI solutions for our global customers.

- Vamsi Boppana, Senior Vice President der Artificial Intelligence Group bei AMD