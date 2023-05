In gaming graphics, channel sell-through of our Radeon 6000 and Radeon 7000 series GPUs increased sequentially. We saw strong sales of our high-end Radeon 7900 XTX GPUs in the first quarter, and we're on track to expand our RDNA 3 GPU portfolio with the launch of new mainstream Radeon 7000 series GPUs this quarter.

- Dr. Lisa Su, AMD CEO