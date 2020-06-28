Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 bringt das GPU-Scheduling

Nachdem NVIDIA mit dem GeForce 451.48 bereits einen Treiber mit der Unterstützung von GPU-Scheduling veröffentlicht hat, zieht AMD nun mit dem Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 nach. Es handelt sich noch um einen Beta-Treiber, daher ist die Funktionserweiterung um das GPU-Scheduling auch die einzige Neuerung in dieser Version.

"AMD is excited to provide beta support for Microsoft’s Graphics Hardware Scheduling feature. By moving scheduling responsibilities from software into hardware, this feature has the potential to improve GPU responsiveness and to allow additional innovation in GPU workload management in the future. This feature is available on Radeon RX 5600 and Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products."

AMD beschränkt die Unterstützung des GPU-Scheduling auf die Grafikkarten mit Navi-10-GPU – also die Modelle der Radeon-RX-5700- und Radeon-RX-5600-Serie. Beim GPU-Scheduling wird die Verwaltung des Speichers der Grafikkarte direkt dem Treiber bzw. der Hardware überlassen. Dazu soll dieser effizienter genutzt werden können.

Die Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 kann ab sofort direkt bei AMD heruntergeladen werden.

Bekannte Probleme dieser Treiberversion sind: