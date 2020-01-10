AMD Adrenalin-Treiber 2020 Edition 20.1.1 veröffentlicht

Der US-amerikanische Chip-Entwickler AMD hat den neuen Adrenalin-2020-Grafikkartentreiber in der Version 20.1.1 veröffentlicht. Besagtes Update sorgt in erster Linie für einen offizielle Support der DLC-Erweiterung Iceborne für das Action-Rollenspiel Monster Hunter World von der japanischen Spieleschmiede Capcom. Zudem werden auch wieder eine Vielzahl von Problemen mit der neuesten Aktualisierung behoben. Dazu zählen unter anderem Bugfixes bei Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 sowie Resident Evil 2. Eine komplette Liste aller behobenen Probleme und Fehler befindet sich unter diesem Beitrag.
Der neue Adrenalin-Treiber von AMD in der Version 20.1.1 ist für Windows 10 (64 Bit) und für Windows 7 (64 Bit) mit mindestens einem installierten Service Pack 1 kompatibel. Der Download inklusive der vollständigen Releasenote findet sich hier.
Alle Fehler, die behoben wurden:
- The audible beeps at game startup from Radeon Chill, Radeon Boost, and Radeon Anti-Lag have been removed. These features now offer audible indicators only when activated or deactivated via hotkey.
- The Radeon ReLive on screen timer indicator during recordings has been disabled by default but can be enabled in Radeon Software settings.
- Controls for vertical sync may be hidden or disappear when Radeon Enhanced Sync is enabled.
- Radeon ReLive may experience freezing or pausing issues during recordings when a high resolution camera is connected and in use.
- CPU usage may sometimes remain high once Radeon Game Advisor has been invoked during a game.
- Some users may experience an error message “Another instance is running” during download of a software update through the Radeon Software home screen.
- The Duplicate Desktop process may sometimes cause high CPU usage while a game is running.
- Radeon Software may close or may experience a crash upon resuming from sleep.
- The toast message detailing the hotkey to open Radeon Software’s Overlay may still show up in some games after Radeon Software Overlay has been disabled.
- Lost Ark may experience stuttering intermittently during gameplay.
- Using a custom stream key with Radeon ReLive may fail to stream your content.
- The ‘Stream’ button may remain active when in the process of choosing a region to stream even when a region has not been selected or chosen.
- Some Radeon R9 200, Radeon R9 300 and Radeon R9 Fury series graphics products may experience instability with a limited number of DirectX 9 or DirectX 11 games when using a high refresh rate 120hz+ display. A workaround if you are experiencing this issue is to lower your displays refresh rate.
- Some mjpeg clips may experience a green tint on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products when using Windows Media Player or the Movies & TV application.
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries may experience a game crash and DXGI dialogue error when running the game using HDMI and Radeon FreeSync display configurations.
- Live streaming using the DouYu application with hardware acceleration enabled may cause video corruption on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
- Trials Rising may experience excessive fog/smoke in some areas of the game.
- Missing text or corruption may be experienced in the right eye when playing the VR game Boneworks.
- Fixed result overflows that can be experienced with Radeon RX 5700 series when using SETI@Home.
- The ‘Shop AMD Products’ button may open the AMD.com homepage instead of the proper shopping web link.
- The scrolling arrow options may intermittently fail to work during Radeon Software installation.
- Up and Down arrow keys don’t work when using the search bar in Radeon Software.
- Enabling HDR enabled displays in Windows may cause colors to become washed out.
- Radeon Software sidebar appears behind the Windows® taskbar when the taskbar is set to the same side of your display.
- Playing Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 with HDR enabled and performing a task switch may cause display color corruption that persists even once the game is exited.
- Mixed Reality Portal may experience color corruption or distortion near the edge of viewing areas on some headsets.
- Resident Evil 2 may experience screen flashing when launching the game using DirectX 12 API.
Alle Fehler, die bekannt sind:
- The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.
- Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows®7 system configurations.
- Factory Reset install may keep previously configured Radeon Software game profiles. This can cause mismatch between global graphics settings and per profile settings.
- Text overflow in some UI boxes or toast messages may be experienced in some language localizations.
- Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.
- Some Vulkan gaming applications may crash when performing a task switch with Radeon Image Sharpening enabled.
- Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.