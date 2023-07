Intel AVX10 Version 1 will be introduced for early software enablement and supports the subset of all the Intel AVX- 512 instruction set available as of future Intel Xeon processors with P-cores, codenamed Granite Rapids, that is forward compatible to Intel AVX10. This version will not include the new 256-bit vector instructions supporting embedded rounding or any of the new instructions and will serve as the transition base version from Intel AVX-512 to Intel AVX10.

Intel AVX10 Version 2 will include the 256-bit instruction forms supporting embedded rounding as well as a suite of new Intel AVX10 instructions covering new AI data types and conversions, data movement optimizations, and standards support. All new instructions will be supported at 128-, 256-, and 512-bit vector lengths with limited variances. All Intel AVX10 versions will implement the new versioning enumeration scheme.