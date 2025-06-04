Werbung
Der heutige Test der Radeon RX 9060 XT beschränkt sich in weiten Teilen der Testlandschaft auf die Modelle mit 16 GB Grafikspeicher. Dies haben wir im Rahmen des Tests kritisiert, denn die 8-GB-Variante wird auch hierzulande erhältlich sein und könnte bei dem einen oder anderen Käufer für Verwirrung sorgen.
LinusTechTips (Video) hat bei AMD nachgefragt und eine Antwort erhalten: Die Verteilung an Samples mit 16 und 8 GB Grafikspeicher wird mit Bedürfnissen des lokalen Marktes begründet. Vor allem in China spielen die günstigeren Ausstattungsvariante eine wichtige Rolle.
Im Video zeigt LTT zudem einen Ausschnitt aus dem Reviewers Guide, der üblicherweise nicht für die Öffentlichkeit gedacht ist.
Our Commitment to the Press
At AMD, we believe in supporting transparent, independent coverage that helps customers make informed decisions. To that end, we provide you, our press partners, with review samples and drivers ahead of product launches so you have the time and tools needed to produce thorough, independent reviews.
We also share a benchmarking guide that outlines the performance we observed in our labs, along with test settings. This is not a mandate. It is a reference to help you verify that your samples are functioning properly and to offer context around how we see the product's positioning.
Importantly, we do not place restrictions on what or how you test. You are free to run the benchmarks, games, and configurations that best serve your audience. We trust you to conduct your reviews with the independence and integrity your readers and viewers expect.
Positive or negative coverage does not determine future sampling. All we expect is adherence to embargo timing and a fair, balanced approach to testing and analysis.
The only condition we apply is a global review embargo, which ensures a level playing field for all media outlets. Embargoes are timed to lift one day before the product becomes available at retail. This gives your audiences the opportunity to make an informed purchase decision before buying.
This review process is designed to be fair and transparent. We appreciate the role you play in helping customers understand and evaluate our products. If you have feedback or ideas on how we can improve the process, review guide, or resources we provide to enable reviews please let us know.
In Teilen bezieht sich NVIDIA auf die Testsituation rund um die GeForce RTX 5060 vor wenigen Wochen. Zwar hatte die Presse Samples vorliegen, jedoch keinen Treiber. Ausgewählten Medien wurde dann doch ein Treiber zur Verfügung gestellt, allerdings durfte eine solche Vorschau nur unter bestimmten Bedingungen veröffentlicht werden. Unser Test der GeForce RTX 5060 erschien vorgestern.
Eine positive oder negative Berichterstattung ist laut AMD nicht an zukünftige Samples gekoppelt. Auch will man den Käufern vor dem Marktstart eine Chance geben, das Produkt beurteilen zu können. Dennoch hätten wir gerne alle Tests zum gleichen Zeitpunkt präsentiert und halten einen direkten Vergleich der 16- und 8-GB-Variante zum Start für sinnvoll.