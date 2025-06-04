Our Commitment to the Press

At AMD, we believe in supporting transparent, independent coverage that helps customers make informed decisions. To that end, we provide you, our press partners, with review samples and drivers ahead of product launches so you have the time and tools needed to produce thorough, independent reviews.

We also share a benchmarking guide that outlines the performance we observed in our labs, along with test settings. This is not a mandate. It is a reference to help you verify that your samples are functioning properly and to offer context around how we see the product's positioning.

Importantly, we do not place restrictions on what or how you test. You are free to run the benchmarks, games, and configurations that best serve your audience. We trust you to conduct your reviews with the independence and integrity your readers and viewers expect.

Positive or negative coverage does not determine future sampling. All we expect is adherence to embargo timing and a fair, balanced approach to testing and analysis.

The only condition we apply is a global review embargo, which ensures a level playing field for all media outlets. Embargoes are timed to lift one day before the product becomes available at retail. This gives your audiences the opportunity to make an informed purchase decision before buying.

This review process is designed to be fair and transparent. We appreciate the role you play in helping customers understand and evaluate our products. If you have feedback or ideas on how we can improve the process, review guide, or resources we provide to enable reviews please let us know.

- so AMD im Reviewers Guide zur Radeon RX 9060 XT