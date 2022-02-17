  1. Hardwareluxx
    2. >
  2. News
    3. >
  3. Hardware
    4. >
  4. Arbeitsspeicher
    5. >
  5. Micron versetzt Crucial-Ballistix-Marke in den EOL-Status

Micron versetzt Crucial-Ballistix-Marke in den EOL-Status

Veröffentlicht am: von

crucial-ballastix-e-diePer Pressemitteilung hat Micron verkündet, dass man die Arbeitsspeicherserie Crucial Ballistix nicht mehr fortführen wird. Produkte aus den Serien Ballistix, Ballistix Max und Ballistix Max RGB werden demnach nicht weiter erhältlich sein bzw. es wird keinerlei Neuvorstellungen mehr geben.

Zu den Gründen führt Micron an, dass man sich im Client- und Serverbereich auf die bestehenden DDR5-Serien sowie entsprechende Erweiterungen im Storage-Bereich konzentrieren möchte. DDR5-Speicher aus der Ballistix-Serie gab es bisher nicht und wird es demnach auch nicht geben. Aktuell ist Ballistix-Speicher auf Basis von DDR4 noch erhältlich.

Wie Micron mit der "Limited Lifetime"-Garantie umgeht ist nicht bekannt. Wir haben dazu eine Anfrage bei Crucial gestellt.

In der kurzen Pressemitteilung (via PC Perspective) heißt es:

"The company will end-of-life (EOL) its Crucial Ballistix, Crucial Ballistix MAX and Crucial Ballistix MAX RGB product lines.

The company will intensify its focus on the development of Micron’s DDR5 client and server product roadmap, along with the expansion of the Crucial memory and storage product portfolio.

The company will continue to support the performance compute and gaming communities with its award-winning SSD products, such as the Crucial P5 Plus Gen4 PCIe NVMe SSD, Crucial P2 Gen 3 NVMe SSD, and the popular Crucial X6 and Crucial X8 portable SSDs.

Teresa Kelley, Vice President and General Manager, Micron Commercial Products Group: "We remain focused on growing our NVMe and Portable SSD product categories, which both offer storage solutions for PC and console gamers. Additionally, Crucial JEDEC standard DDR5 memory provides mainstream gamers with DDR5-enabled computers with better high-speed performance, data transfers and bandwidth than previously available with Crucial Ballistix memory."

Social Links

Kommentare (6)

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

  • ASUS arbeitet offenbar an DDR5-zu-DDR4-Adapter

    Logo von IMAGES/STORIES/2017/DDR4-DDR5

    Wer sich für einen Alder-Lake-Prozessoren von Intel entscheidet, der muss auch eine Entscheidung zwischen DDR4 und DDR5 fällen, denn es gibt Mainboards für beide Speicherstandards, aber keines, welches beide Speicherstandards aufnimmt. Die Vor- und Nachteile von DDR4 und DDR5 wollen wir nun... [mehr]

  • Corsair spricht über die Vorteile von DDR5 (Update)

    Logo von IMAGES/STORIES/2017/PREVIEW_CORSAIR_DOMINATOR_PLATINUM

    Ende des Jahres werden die ersten Desktop- und Server-Plattformen auf den neuen DDR5-Arbeitsspeicher wechseln. Intel dürfte in dieser Generation den ersten Schritt machen – vor AMD, denn sowohl mit Alder Lake als auch Sapphire Rapids dürfte man früher dran sein als der Konkurrent mit... [mehr]

  • Angebot von 4.800 bis 7.200 MHz: ZADAK zeigt DDR5

    Logo von IMAGES/STORIES/2017/ZADAK

    Nachdem zahlreiche Hersteller entsprechende Ankündigungen gemacht haben und Teamgroup seinen ersten DDR5 sogar schon im Handel hat, hat nun auch ZADAK seinen ersten DDR5-Speicher vorgestellt. ZADAK ist ein Gaming-Ableger von Apacer und will ab Ende 2021 mit der SPARK-Serie neuen... [mehr]

  • Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5-5200 im Kurztest

    Logo von IMAGES/STORIES/2017/CORSAIR-DOMINATOR-RGB

    Die Alder-Lake-Prozessoren sind der Startpunkt für den neuen DDR5-Speicher. In den ersten Tests haben wir den DDR5 mit den JEDEC-Vorgaben oder zumindest mit dem entsprechenden Takt getestet. Transferraten von 4.800 bis 5.200 MT/s sind auch der Startpunkt für viele Hersteller und dementsprechend... [mehr]

  • ADATA will DDR5 mit bis zu 12.600 MT/s bei 1,6 V anbieten

    Logo von IMAGES/STORIES/2017/ADATA

    Unter dem Motto "XPG XTREME INNOVATION" hat ADATA zahlreiche Neuankündigungen aus den verschiedensten Produktbereichen gemacht. Auch hier will man in Kürze den ersten DDR5-Speicher anbieten, der mit 8.400 MT/s und 1,1 V loslegt, was den Einstieg in diesen neuen Speicherstandard darstellt.... [mehr]

  • XPG übertaktet DDR5-Speicher auf 8.118 MT/s

    Logo von IMAGES/STORIES/2017/GDDR5X

    Es wird nur noch wenige Wochen dauern und dann werden wir die Einführung von DDR5 sehen. Derzeit sieht alles danach aus, als müssen sich Käufer eines Alder-Lake-Prozessors entscheiden müssen: Entweder kaufen sie ein Mainboard für DDR4- oder DDR5-Speicher. Damit muss zu Beginn auch die... [mehr]