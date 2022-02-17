Micron versetzt Crucial-Ballistix-Marke in den EOL-Status

Per Pressemitteilung hat Micron verkündet, dass man die Arbeitsspeicherserie Crucial Ballistix nicht mehr fortführen wird. Produkte aus den Serien Ballistix, Ballistix Max und Ballistix Max RGB werden demnach nicht weiter erhältlich sein bzw. es wird keinerlei Neuvorstellungen mehr geben.

Zu den Gründen führt Micron an, dass man sich im Client- und Serverbereich auf die bestehenden DDR5-Serien sowie entsprechende Erweiterungen im Storage-Bereich konzentrieren möchte. DDR5-Speicher aus der Ballistix-Serie gab es bisher nicht und wird es demnach auch nicht geben. Aktuell ist Ballistix-Speicher auf Basis von DDR4 noch erhältlich.

Wie Micron mit der "Limited Lifetime"-Garantie umgeht ist nicht bekannt. Wir haben dazu eine Anfrage bei Crucial gestellt.

In der kurzen Pressemitteilung (via PC Perspective) heißt es:

"The company will end-of-life (EOL) its Crucial Ballistix, Crucial Ballistix MAX and Crucial Ballistix MAX RGB product lines.

The company will intensify its focus on the development of Micron’s DDR5 client and server product roadmap, along with the expansion of the Crucial memory and storage product portfolio.

The company will continue to support the performance compute and gaming communities with its award-winning SSD products, such as the Crucial P5 Plus Gen4 PCIe NVMe SSD, Crucial P2 Gen 3 NVMe SSD, and the popular Crucial X6 and Crucial X8 portable SSDs.

Teresa Kelley, Vice President and General Manager, Micron Commercial Products Group: "We remain focused on growing our NVMe and Portable SSD product categories, which both offer storage solutions for PC and console gamers. Additionally, Crucial JEDEC standard DDR5 memory provides mainstream gamers with DDR5-enabled computers with better high-speed performance, data transfers and bandwidth than previously available with Crucial Ballistix memory."