Today’s release includes an update that addresses the concern from many users that have found certain third-party USB-C docks and adapters will not allow the Ally its full 30W Turbo mode when plugged in, even when using high-wattage USB-C power adapters. We've heard your concerns about this issue, and have adjusted how the Ally draws power.

With the way certain third-party docks are designed, and how they allocate a power contract, or “handshake,” the Ally was unable to confirm the full capabilities of the dock. As a result the Ally was not instructed to attempt to draw more than the agreed contract of power available. This was a function of the dock and charger, and not the Ally.

The new change allows the Ally to simply draw power as is available to it from the dock. In most cases, when using high-powered chargers, this should work seamlessly — you'll get your 30W Turbo mode and the battery will stay charged. However, if your charger is not powerful enough, you'll still get 30W Turbo mode but may find that the battery drains very slowly. This may happen with some dock and charger combinations and not others, depending on their power usage — even if the charger is 65W. If you find that your Ally's battery drains in this 30W mode, please replace your dock and/or charger with one capable of higher wattages.