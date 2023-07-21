Werbung
Wir haben den Marktstart und auch die Weiterentwicklung des Windows-Handhelds von ASUS, dem ROG Ally, in den vergangenen Wochen mit zahlreichen Tests begleitet. Nun hat ASUS ein weiteres BIOS-Update angekündigt, welches heute erscheinen soll. Mit der BIOS-Version 323 sollen die folgenden Punkte angegangen werden:
- UX improvement: Added 30W support when plugging in 65W or higher wattage PD adapters or Type-C hub.
- UX improvement: Modified minimum panel backlight value from 25nits to 10nits to improve usability in dark environments.
- UX improvement: On future BIOS updates, the "Memory Assigned to GPU" setting won’t be reset to default; it will now keep its previous value.
- UX improvement: Optimized performance in Performance mode when plugged in.
Es wird also wieder einen 30-W-Modus geben, wenn das ROG Ally am Netzteil mit mindestens 65 W hängt. Das BIOS 322 bietet im Turbo-Modus 25 W. Zudem soll die Mindesthelligkeit des Displays von 25 auf 10 cd/m² gesenkt worden sein. Schlussendlich kündigt man auch noch zukünftige BIOS-Updates an, die dann weitere Verbesserungen enthalten sollen
Im Support-Forum werden die Änderungen wie folgt beschrieben:
Today’s release includes an update that addresses the concern from many users that have found certain third-party USB-C docks and adapters will not allow the Ally its full 30W Turbo mode when plugged in, even when using high-wattage USB-C power adapters. We've heard your concerns about this issue, and have adjusted how the Ally draws power.
With the way certain third-party docks are designed, and how they allocate a power contract, or “handshake,” the Ally was unable to confirm the full capabilities of the dock. As a result the Ally was not instructed to attempt to draw more than the agreed contract of power available. This was a function of the dock and charger, and not the Ally.
The new change allows the Ally to simply draw power as is available to it from the dock. In most cases, when using high-powered chargers, this should work seamlessly — you'll get your 30W Turbo mode and the battery will stay charged. However, if your charger is not powerful enough, you'll still get 30W Turbo mode but may find that the battery drains very slowly. This may happen with some dock and charger combinations and not others, depending on their power usage — even if the charger is 65W. If you find that your Ally's battery drains in this 30W mode, please replace your dock and/or charger with one capable of higher wattages.
Unsere bisherige Erfahrung mit dem ASUS ROG Ally war vor allem davon geprägt, dass man dem Handheld angemerkt hat, dass die Zusammenarbeit von Hard- und Software noch nicht passt. Im Testzeitraum gab es mehrere Updates und selbst nach dem Verkaufsstart dreht ASUS noch an diversen Stellschrauben. Fairerweise muss man aber sagen, dass auch das Steam Deck nicht in einem fertigen Zustand auf den Markt gekommen ist und es mehrere Monate benötigt hat, bis Valve die Software im Griff hatte.
Sicherlich werden wir uns auch die BIOS-Version 323 anschauen. Noch ist es nicht erscheinen. Allerdings biegt die Redaktion so langsam aber sicher in den Urlaubsmodus ein, so dass nicht mehr alle Redakteure ihren Aufgabenbereich abdecken können.
