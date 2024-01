Arrow Lake, our lead Intel 20A vehicle, will launch this year. Intel 18A is expected to achieve manufacturing readiness in the second half of 2024, completing our five-nodes-in-four-years journey and bringing us back to process leadership. I am pleased to say that Clearwater Forest, our first Intel 18A part for servers, has already gone into fab and Panther Lake for clients will be heading into fab shortly.

- Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO