NVidia veröffentlicht GeForce 445.75 WHQL-Treiber

Erst kürzlich veröffentlichte NVIDIA den optimierten Game-Ready-Treiber mit der Versionskennung 442.74 für Doom Eternal. Nun erscheint etwas überraschend ein weiterer GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber in der WHQL-Version 445.75 der einmal mehr für Stabilität, eine höhere Performance und für mehr Spielspaß in Spielen wie Resident Evil 3, Ghost Recons Breakpoint-Experience-Update aber allem voran für Valves VR-Spiel Half-Life: Alyx sorgen soll.
Neben aktualisierten Turing-SLI-Profilen stellt der Treiber NVIDIAs neuartiges Bildglättungsverfahren DLSS 2.0 für die Spiele Control und MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries zur Verfügung.
Trotz aktueller Version sind sind immer noch nicht alle Probleme seitens NVIDIA behoben. Unten stehend findet Ihr eine Auflistung aktueller Fehler an denen noch gearbeitet wird.
Folgende Fehler unter Windows 7 sind aktuell bekannt:
- Notebook H-Clone: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel
- Doom Eternal: Flickering occurs in the ShadowPlay on-screen settings when in-game V-Sync is OFF
- Call of Duty - Warzone: ShadowPlay and Screenshot capture does not work with Windows 7
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth DirectX 12: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode
Folgende Fehler unter Windows 10 sind aktuell bekannt:
- Notebook H-Clone: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel
- SLI Red Dead Redemption 2: With SLI, G-SYNC, and V-Sync enabled, increased flickering occurs in the game. To work around, disable V-Sync
- Strange Brigade (DirectX 12): Green color corruption appears in the game when the output color format is set to YCbCr 420 or 12bpc. To work around, use a different color space such as 422 or 444
- Resident Evil 3 Remake: The bundled GeForce Experience doesn't support freestyle for the game
- SLI Doom Eternal: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay
- DOOM Eternal: Error occurs in the game while capturing Super Resolution (AI Upres) Image with Ansel. Note:You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 19 for more information
- Doom Eternal: The game frame rate drops when using the Steam in-game FPS counter. This issue also occurs with non-NVIDIA graphics hardware
- DOOM Eternal HDR: The game flickers when OS HDR is set to OFF and in-game HDR is set to ON. To work around, enable “Play HDR games and apps” from the Windows HD Color Settings menu
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Game may display white flashes when player approaches a wall
- Call of Duty - Warzone: Freestyle does not work
- Forza Motorsport 7: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks
- Zombie Army: Dead War 4 Ansel/Freestyle: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Vulkan G-SYNC: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode. To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan
Auf der NVIDIA-Homepage können die kompletten Release-Notes eingesehen und der Treiber für alle Windows 10-Varianten heruntergeladen werden. Die Betriebssysteme Windows 7 und auch Windows 8 werden ebenso in der 32- und 64-Bit-Variante unterstützt und sind ebenfalls auf der Website des Herstellers verfügbar.