PlayStation 5: Alle bestätigten Spiele im Überblick

Auch wenn viele Gamer am 19. November 2020 zunächst leer ausgehen werden, dürfen sich alle Vorbesteller der ersten Welle über ihre PlayStation 5 freuen. Damit alle zukünftigen Besitzer von Sonys Next-Gen-Konsole auch eine große Auswahl an Spielen vorfinden, gibt es zum Launch unter anderem Exklusivtitel wie zum Beispiel Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Außerdem stehen mit Titeln wie Deathloop Games zur Verfügung, die sich zunächst nur für eine bestimmte Zeit exklusiv auf der PS5 spielen lassen. Mit Grand Turismo 7, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Stray und vielen mehr gibt es direkt zum Release beziehungsweise im späteren Verlauf des Jahres eine bunte Mischung an exklusiven Spielen für Sonys Next Gen Konsole.

Zudem stehen AAA-Titel der Publisher Ubisoft, Electronics Arts, Capcom und Square Enix in den Startlöchern. Mit Hitman 3, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla oder Cyberpunk 2077 sollten alle Neulinge unter den Konsolen-Besitzern für die kommenden Monate bestens versorgt sein.

Verfügbare PlayStation-5-Spiele zum Launch

Astro’s Playroom

Demon’s Souls

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Borderlands 3

Bugsnax

Dead by Daylight

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dirt 5

Fortnite

Godfall

Goonya Fighter

King Oddball

Maneater

NBA 2K21

No Man’s Sky

Observer: System Redux

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

The Pathless

Planet Coaster

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

PlayStation-4-Spiele, die ein Update erhalten

Chivalry 2

Control

Cris Tales

Demon Turf

Destiny 2

Dirt 5

FIFA 21

Fortnite

Grand Theft Auto 5 / Grand Theft Auto Online

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Warframe

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Watch Dogs: Legion

WRC 9

Worms Rumble

PlayStation-5-Exklusivtitel

Astro’s Playroom

Bugsnax (Zeitbegrenzt)

Deathloop (Zeitbegrenzt)

Demon’s Souls

Destruction AllStars

GhostWire: Tokyo (Zeitbegrenzt)

Godfall (Zeitbegrenzt)

Goodbye Volcano High (Zeitbegrenzt, auch für die PS4)

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Oddworld: Soulstorm (Zeitbegrenzt, auch für die PS4)

Project Athia (Arbeitstitel)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Stray

Multiplattform Games