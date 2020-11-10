  1. Hardwareluxx
  PlayStation 5: Alle bestätigten Spiele im Überblick

PlayStation 5: Alle bestätigten Spiele im Überblick

Auch wenn viele Gamer am 19. November 2020 zunächst leer ausgehen werden, dürfen sich alle Vorbesteller der ersten Welle über ihre PlayStation 5 freuen. Damit alle zukünftigen Besitzer von Sonys Next-Gen-Konsole auch eine große Auswahl an Spielen vorfinden, gibt es zum Launch unter anderem Exklusivtitel wie zum Beispiel Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Außerdem stehen mit Titeln wie Deathloop Games zur Verfügung, die sich zunächst nur für eine bestimmte Zeit exklusiv auf der PS5 spielen lassen. Mit Grand Turismo 7, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Stray und vielen mehr gibt es direkt zum Release beziehungsweise im späteren Verlauf des Jahres eine bunte Mischung an exklusiven Spielen für Sonys Next Gen Konsole. 

Zudem stehen AAA-Titel der Publisher Ubisoft, Electronics Arts, Capcom und Square Enix in den Startlöchern. Mit Hitman 3, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla oder Cyberpunk 2077 sollten alle Neulinge unter den Konsolen-Besitzern für die kommenden Monate bestens versorgt sein.

PlayStation 5 OVP

Verfügbare PlayStation-5-Spiele zum Launch

  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Borderlands 3
  • Bugsnax
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  • Dirt 5
  • Fortnite
  • Godfall
  • Goonya Fighter
  • King Oddball
  • Maneater
  • NBA 2K21
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat
  • The Pathless
  • Planet Coaster
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Watch Dogs: Legion
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

PlayStation-4-Spiele, die ein Update erhalten

  • Chivalry 2
  • Control
  • Cris Tales
  • Demon Turf
  • Destiny 2
  • Dirt 5
  • FIFA 21
  • Fortnite
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 / Grand Theft Auto Online
  • Madden NFL 21
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • NBA 2K21
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
  • Warframe
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane
  • Watch Dogs: Legion
  • WRC 9
  • Worms Rumble

PlayStation-5-Exklusivtitel

  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Bugsnax (Zeitbegrenzt)
  • Deathloop (Zeitbegrenzt)
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Destruction AllStars
  • GhostWire: Tokyo (Zeitbegrenzt)
  • Godfall (Zeitbegrenzt)
  • Goodbye Volcano High (Zeitbegrenzt, auch für die PS4)
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm (Zeitbegrenzt, auch für die PS4)
  • Project Athia (Arbeitstitel)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Stray

Multiplattform Games

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Balan Wonderworld
  • Chorus
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dying Light 2
  • Dustborn
  • Far Cry 6
  • Gothic
  • Hitman 3
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Jett: The Far Shore
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Little Devil Inside
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Orphan of the Machine
  • Outriders
  • Paradise Lost
  • The Pathless
  • Pragmata
  • Recompile
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
  • Solar Ash
  • Starfield
  • Tribes of Midgard
  • Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2
  • Vampire: The Masquerade — Swansong
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

