Statt Pentium und Celeron nur noch Intel Processor

Intel nimmt im Bereich der Notebook-Prozessoren eine Namensänderung vor. Ab dem Modelljahr 2023 wird es die Produktnamen Pentium und Celeron in diesem Segment nicht mehr geben. Stattdessen werden die entsprechende Modelle nur noch als "Intel Processor" bezeichnet werden.

Intel begründet diesen Schritt mit einer Vereinfachung für den Kunden. Mit Core, Evo und vPro habe man in verschiedenen Bereichen bereits ein eingängiges Branding, welches man nun auch in diesem Segment platzieren möchte.

"Whether for work or play, the importance of the PC has only become more apparent as the torrid pace of technological development continues to shape the world. Intel is committed to driving innovation to benefit users, and our entry-level processor families have been crucial for raising the PC standard across all price points. The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs." – so Josh Newman, Intels Vizepräsident und Interim-Manager der Mobile-Client-Plattform.

Da die neue Namensgebung erstmals 2023 zum Einsatz kommen wird, dürften die mobilen Raptor-Lake-Prozessoren die wahrscheinlichsten Kandidaten sein.

Ebenfalls für 2023 kündigte AMD neue Ryzen-Modellnummern an, die den mobilen Prozessoren ab der 7000-Serie zugeordnet werden sollen.