Following the launch of HYTE's THICC Q80 Trio liquid cooler, we received user reports of coolant leakage in some units' packaging upon delivery. The affected products were promptly secured and sent to our manufacturer for failure analysis.

The report identified a fragile internal component that is susceptible to damage during transport. The number of impacted units is presently unknown. The damage to these coolers is internal and invisible to the end user, but may cause these liquid coolers not to function or to fail. This issue does not affect the previously released THICC Q60, which uses a different design.

Effective immediately, HYTE is directing all users to cease using the THICC Q80 Trio AlO, and to remove the cooler from their system immediately. Distributors and resellers have been notified to cease using and selling the Q80. Customers who purchased directly from HYTE.com will receive full refunds and instructions on how to safely dispose of the AlO soon. We will also notify authorized resellers to reach out to customers who have purchased this product on next steps.

The HYTE team would also like to apologize for any issues and complications caused by the latest development on the THICC Q80 Trio AlO. We are working to make this right with the community, and will be in touch with impacted customers on next steps as soon as possible.