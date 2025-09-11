Werbung
Die zunächst zur CES Anfang 2025 angekündigte und auf der Computex Ende Mai dann ausführlich vorgestellte AiO-Kühlung THICC Q80 Trio wurde vom Hersteller HYTE zurückgerufen. Laut einer Mitteilung des Herstellers hat man Berichte von Käufern erhalten, bei denen es schon auf dem Versandweg zu einer Leckage gekommen ist und dementsprechend Kühlflüssigkeit ausgelaufen ist.
Nach einer ersten Analyse hat man festgestellt, dass eine interne Komponente des Kühlers zu dem Problem geführt hat. Welche genau erwähnt man nicht. Die Anzahl der betroffenen Kühler ist derzeit ebenso unbekannt. Der Schaden an den AiOs ist für den Endverbraucher nicht sichtbar, kann jedoch dazu führen, dass die Flüssigkeitskühler nicht mehr funktionieren oder ausfallen.
Die zuvor schon erhältliche THICC Q60 ist von dem Problem nicht betroffen, da diese laut Hersteller ein anderes Design verwendet.
Following the launch of HYTE's THICC Q80 Trio liquid cooler, we received user reports of coolant leakage in some units' packaging upon delivery. The affected products were promptly secured and sent to our manufacturer for failure analysis.
The report identified a fragile internal component that is susceptible to damage during transport. The number of impacted units is presently unknown. The damage to these coolers is internal and invisible to the end user, but may cause these liquid coolers not to function or to fail. This issue does not affect the previously released THICC Q60, which uses a different design.
Effective immediately, HYTE is directing all users to cease using the THICC Q80 Trio AlO, and to remove the cooler from their system immediately. Distributors and resellers have been notified to cease using and selling the Q80. Customers who purchased directly from HYTE.com will receive full refunds and instructions on how to safely dispose of the AlO soon. We will also notify authorized resellers to reach out to customers who have purchased this product on next steps.
The HYTE team would also like to apologize for any issues and complications caused by the latest development on the THICC Q80 Trio AlO. We are working to make this right with the community, and will be in touch with impacted customers on next steps as soon as possible.
Nutzern der THICC Q80 Trio wird empfohlen den Kühler sofort außer Betrieb zu nehmen. Anschließend sollen sich die Käufer entweder mit HYTE oder dem Händler in Verbindung setzen, bei dem der Kühler gekauft wurde. Käufer, die direkt bei HYTE im Online-Shop bestellt hatten, bekommen den Kaufpreis erstattet und sollen in Kürze auch Informationen erhalten, wie die AiO entsorgt werden kann.
Uns ist nicht bekannt, dass die THICC Q80 Trio bereits hierzulande verkauft wurde. Die THICC Q60 (Test) ist bereits seit mehr als einem Jahr verfügbar, soll aber wie gesagt vom der Problematik nicht betroffen sein.