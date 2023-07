Our engineers chose to make the mini PC intake air from the side instead of from the bottom due to the new look. According to the tests done in our lab, the temperatures of the RAM and SSD were about 3-4℃ higher using side air intake versus bottom air intake. Even though it is still within the normal range, but it isn’t in line with our vision of offering customers the best experience. So all customers who purchased the GTR6, the GTR7 or the GTR7 Pro will enjoy this free replacement.

