Obviously, any line of sight to changes that we're excited about what's happening with the H200 and its performance improvement. We're excited about what happens at the B100 and the B200, and we think that's where there's actually another opportunity to distinguish engineering confidence. Our characterization in the thermal side, you really don't need direct liquid cooling to get to the energy density of 1,000 watts per GPU.

That happens next year with the B200. The opportunity for us really to showcase our engineering and how fast we can move and the work that we've done as an industry leader to bring our expertise to make liquid cooling perform at scale, whether that's things in fluid chemistry and performance, our interconnect work, the telemetry we are doing, the power management work we're doing, it really allows us to be prepared to bring that to the marketplace at scale to take advantage of this incredible computational capacity or intensity or capability that will exist in the marketplace.