With each successive generation of graphic memory, the industry always strives to achieve the ambitious goal of simultaneously securing the highest speed and improved power efficiency. SK hynix is proud to have participated in the GDDR7 standard work as a member of JEDEC, and is pleased to be able to provide customers with the memory with the highest speed and excellent power efficiency. Achieving the standard work once again will be a new opportunity for the industry to expand the memory ecosystem,

- Sang Kwon Lee, SK hynix VP